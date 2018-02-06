Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A thug who kicked a police officer and told him: “All you Poles should have been wiped out by the Nazis” has been sentenced after ignoring his court order.

Kevin Harwood, 48, was sentenced for his vile abuse of the officer earlier this month.

He then failed to comply with his community order - after he was beaten up and left with a broken nose.

Kirklees Magistrates were told that police were called to Harwood’s home in Highcroft Crescent, Almondbury, on May 31 following reports of a domestic incident there.

He was arrested after threatening to smash his partner in and the officers discovered heroin in his back pocket.

As he was put into the back of the police van, Harwood said to one of them: “All you Poles should have been wiped out by the Nazis.”

The abuse continued, him calling the officer ‘scum’ and kicking him in the chest as he opened the door to let him out.

Harwood was convicted in his absence of assaulting a constable in the execution of his duty following a trial at the Huddersfield court.

Earlier this month he was sentenced to a 12 month community order with nine months of drug treatment, rehabilitation activities and 40 hours of unpaid work.

He was ordered to pay the hurt officer £100 compensation and £300 and the drugs were forfeited and destroyed.

But he failed to turn up for induction appointments for his community order on January 8 and 15.

Magistrates were told that he did not attempt to contact the Probation Service or provide explanations for missing these appointments.

Ian Whiteley, mitigating, explained that his client had not deliberately failed to attend.

He said: “He was badly assaulted. He sustained a broken nose, was hit with a brick and some of his teeth were damaged.

“The matter was reported to police and he was unfit to attend the appointments which are subject to the breach proceedings.

“His life is plummeting at the moment and he needs help with his drug problem.”

Magistrates extended the length of Harwood’s community order by four weeks.

He will have to pay £50 prosecution costs.