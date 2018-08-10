Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Radical plans have been unveiled for a new £300m state-of-the-art hospital to serve the whole of Kirklees.

With the futures of both Huddersfield Royal Infirmary and Dewsbury District Hospital in doubt, Kirklees Council has drawn up plans for a brand new hospital.

The new centre, which would have full Accident & Emergency facilities and acute care beds – would be built on a site between Huddersfield and Dewsbury, though no location has yet been revealed.

Kirklees Council has opposed plans to demolish HRI and replace it with a planned care unit, with services centralised at the Calderdale Royal Hospital in Halifax.

The controversial proposals were sent back to local health chiefs at the clinical commissioning groups by then Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt.

(Image: Huddersfield Examiner)

Now, Kirklees Council has produced a radical plan to build a brand new hospital – and look at ways the council can put its financial muscle behind a bid to raise the money.

Council leader Clr Shabir Pandor said: “It is vital that the growing population in Kirklees has its health and social care needs properly reflected and planned for.

“As a council, we are unanimous in believing this cannot be left to chance. The original proposals were all about structure, rather than plans designed for people.

“We can’t afford to allow the haemorrhaging of services from both Dewsbury and Huddersfield hospitals as is happening now.

“We have written to the Secretary of State and to NHS England to say that we believe a new hospital in Kirklees will reflect a plan for the district and ensure the best healthcare in the future, whilst retaining services that need to be delivered locally in Huddersfield and Dewsbury.

“I fully acknowledge that there’s much work to do in developing the details in consultation with all stakeholders after we had the assurances and commitment to fully fund local, accessible services from the Secretary of State for Health.”

The council’s plan, which has the support of all four main parties, means:

* Significant investment in prevention, staying well and helping people to manage their own health conditions effectively. This includes investment in primary and community health care services, social care and voluntary sector capacity, all of which have seen significantly less focus and investment than the acute hospital sector;

* The development of a new hospital located in a suitable location between Huddersfield and Dewsbury to include full A&E services with the provision of critical care beds that will otherwise be lost entirely from Kirklees;

* Embracing digital technology and other opportunities to genuinely provide care closer to or in people’s own homes;

* A willingness from the council to look at how it might be able to provide access to capital funding that supports this development;

* That the exact configuration of services should be determined through a comprehensive review of all health and social care services and facilities across Kirklees including community provision;

* That there is continued investment in existing health facilities, given the long-term nature of the proposal.

As part of the proposal, the current A&E and emergency centres at Pinderfields Hospital in Wakefield and Calderdale Royal would remain, with urgent treatment centres in Huddersfield and Dewsbury.

The A&E department within the new hospital would be staffed by senior clinicians seven days a week and be able to assess and treat all patients other than those needing more specialist or regional services, unlike the original proposals from the NHS.

The new hospital would retain in Kirklees services that have recently been lost from North Kirklees and will, under current proposals, be lost from Huddersfield.

This removes the duplication and inefficiency that occurs from two separate trusts working independently from each other across multiple sites.

Locally accessible services will be retained in Huddersfield and Dewsbury.

Councillors have submitted their proposals to new Health Secretary Matt Hancock and to NHS England.

The plan will be worked on over the next six months to ensure it is a “viable solution.”

Tory group leader Clr David Hall said: “This is a long-term plan for a long-term solution and so we are under no illusions that this will take up to 10 years to implement.

“Consequently, given the age of the current estate, intermediate investment will be needed in current sites but must be done in a way that supports the longer-term plan.

“However, we feel that investment should be planned on the best possible long term solution.”

Liberal Democrat group leader Clr John Lawson said there was a range of reasons why the current proposals to Government are not appropriate.

He added: “If the Clinical Commissioning Group’s proposals go ahead we will be left with a plan based around a single organisation (Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Trust) and not a health and care system.

“It would not fit with regional health policy to plan across a place, and does not encourage opportunities for integration between different organisations.

“However, we all appreciate the limited options they have given the crippling PFI position at Calderdale.”

Clr Charles Greaves, Independents Group leader, said: “This proposal is focused on developing an integrated health service across the district. It will need all parts of the health and care system to take a step forward and to work in partnership to deliver it, and we will give it our full support.”

Green Party leader Clr Andrew Cooper said: “This is a pragmatic move by the council to try to get some local control over the future of healtrh services in our area.

“If we leave it to the CCGs and central government we could lose our A&E and other vital services.

“The consistent efforts of local campaigners to protect our services is amazing. To support them best we need to take the initiative and find a way to protect those services so many local people rely on.”