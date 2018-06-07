Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Operators say their staff are “working hard” to get trains running as planned – after weeks of chaos following the introduction of new timetables.

Train companies reported an increase in the number of services running as planned across the North on Wednesday – while the proportion of late cancellations on Tuesday was lower than last week.

But passengers left fuming by late-running and cancelled services were warned it would take time for the new timetables to “bed in.”

Figures from the Rail Delivery Group (RDG), which represents the rail industry, show that on Northern on Wednesday 650 trains have run with 86% arriving as planned and 2% cancelled or arriving significantly late. That compares to the first two weeks of the new timetables when 69% of trains arrived as planned and an average of 11% of trains were cancelled or significantly late.

RDG said that on the TransPennine route through Huddersfield, 163 trains have run with 75% arriving as planned while. 25 trains have been cancelled or arrived significantly late.

Across the UK network today, 5,388 trains have run with 85% arriving as planned and 4% cancelled or delayed by more than 30 minutes. During the first two weeks of the new timetables, 84% of trains arrived as planned and an average of 7% of trains were cancelled or significantly late.

Trains arriving as planned are those meeting the current industry measure for punctuality where trains are timed to five or 10 minutes at their terminating station. Significant lateness is where trains arrive at their final destination more than 30 minutes late.

The Examiner reported on Tuesday on the nightmare journeys faced by trans-Pennine commuters at Huddersfield railway station.

Recent chaos has led to newspapers across the North – including the Examiner and the Manchester Evening News – to launch a campaign urging Prime Minister Theresa May to summon transport chiefs to 10 Downing Street for an emergency summit to devise an action plan to get the region moving again.

Huddersfield MP Barry Sheerman is among Northern MPs backing the campaign.

Commenting on the latest figures, Robert Nisbet, RDG regional director, said: “This morning (Wed) we’re again seeing improving performance across the areas where there has previously been some disruption.

“It will take time for a new timetable to bed in, but thousands of dedicated colleagues are working hard to provide certainty to our customers where there has been disruption.”

Transport Secretary Chris Grayling has said that a compensation scheme will be introduced for passengers on affected routes, funded by the industry. It is subject to agreement with the board of Transport for the North.

Details are yet to be announced, but Mr Grayling says it should offer passengers a similar compensation scheme to those offered after the Southern Rail issues last year. Passengers there received about £200 each with sums depending on the length of delay and type of ticket.