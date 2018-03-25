Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Train services will be reduced once again tomorrow (Monday) as union members this week embark another two days of strike action.

Northern Rail services will be cut by more than 40% with the Rail Maritime and Transport Union taking to the picket line over staff safety concerns on Monday and Thursday (March 26 and 29).

The train firm has released their updated timetables but says the vast majority of trains during peak times will run as normal.

All services between 7am and 7pm are expected to run as scheduled despite being busier than usual. Services cancelled will operate with a replacement bus service.

The industrial action is the latest in a series from RMT who are concerned about the loss of guards and the reduction in staff numbers on trains and the risk it poses to their safety.

Sharon Keith, Northern’s regional director, said: “We expect our services to be busy and, with amended timetables, we’re calling on our customers to plan ahead, check carefully and allow extra time for any journeys.”

You can see Northern’s updated timetables, including those for Huddersfield to Sheffield, Leeds and Manchester Victoria, on their website here.