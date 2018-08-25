Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Rail passengers are being warned that strike action could affect their Bank Holiday journeys with more than two thirds of services cancelled.

Disruption is predicted for people hoping to take trains to Leeds Festival or events in Manchester, not just today (Saturday) but across the whole three-day weekend.

That’s because alongside industrial action today, there will also be engineering works on Sunday and Monday.

Rail company Northern has also admitted a shortage of drivers and confirmed it is to run an amended timetable with vastly reduced services.

On Saturday Northern expects to run about 30% of standard services with all customers advised to check before they travel and, where necessary to seek alternative modes of transport.

(Image: PA)

On Sunday there will be planned cancellations on a small minority of routes, primarily in the north west.

TransPennine Express has warned its services will be far more busy than usual.

The strike for the whole of today is by rail workers union the RMT.

It centres on plans to get rid of guards or conductors.

After talks broke down, the union has said drivers and conductors will walk out for six consecutive Saturdays, until September 29.

RMT General Secretary Mick Cash lashed out at rail bosses.

He said: “The RMT has made every effort to get serious and meaningful talks going with Northern but instead of making progress towards a settlement that matches the best practice in the rail industry, as negotiated elsewhere, the company has opted instead to play fast and loose making a mockery of the exercise.

“It is the pig headed and arrogant attitude of the company that has forced us to announce this next phase of action and to confirm that the strikes planned from Saturday go ahead.

“RMT members on Arriva Rail North have been in dispute for well over a year now in a battle to put public safety before private profit and we are angry and frustrated that a genuine opportunity to reach an agreement has been kicked back by the company.”

Liam Sumpter, Regional Director for Northern, said: “We plan to run as many services as possible on Saturday, but there will be fewer trains operating than on previous days of RMT strike action and we want all customers to be fully aware of the amended timetable.

“Some routes will have no services at all, while others will have a limited service. On those routes where we are able to operate trains, we expect all services to be extremely busy.

“Across the north of England there are a number of major events taking place this weekend and customers should be aware of the impact the amended timetables will have on travel to and from those events.”

Northern has announced the following changes to its services.

Saturday 25th August

Manchester Pride

• BLACKPOOL – Very few trains to and from Blackpool – some rail replacement buses – last direct train from Manchester is at 16:51 (Oxford Rd)

• BOLTON – No trains to and from Bolton – last rail replacement bus from Manchester is at 19:33 (Victoria)

• LEEDS – No direct trains or rail replacement buses to and from Leeds – customers advised to use TransPennine Express

• LIVERPOOL – Hourly service to and from Liverpool Lime Street – last train from Manchester is at 18:30 (Victoria)

• EAST LANCASHIRE – No direct trains to and from East Lancashire – hourly rail replacement bus to and from Blackburn. Hourly trains will run between Clitheroe and Blackburn. Last bus from Manchester to Blackburn is at 18:33 (Victoria).

• BUXTON VIA HAZEL GROVE – Hourly service to and from Buxton – last train from Manchester is at 19:21 (Piccadilly)

• MACCLESFIELD – Two hourly service to and from Macclesfield – last train from Manchester is at 18:46 (Piccadilly)

• ROSE HILL MARPLE – Two hourly service to and from Rose Hill Marple – last train from Manchester is at 17:35 (Piccadilly)

• WIGAN – Very few trains to and from Wigan (from Piccadilly) – regular rail replacement bus service between Wigan and Manchester Victoria, and hourly rail replacement bus service between Wigan and Manchester Piccadilly. Last bus from Manchester Victoria is at 18:55. Last bus from Manchester Piccadilly is at 15:15. Last train from Manchester Piccadilly is at 21:44.

• SOUTHPORT – No direct travel to and from Southport. Very limited rail service between Southport and Wigan Wallgate, with rail replacement buses between Wigan and Manchester. Last train from Wigan Wallgate is at 16:45

• HADFIELD AND GLOSSOP – Hourly service to and from HADFIELD AND GLOSSOP – last train from Manchester is at 18:59 (Piccadilly)

• WARRINGTON – Two hourly service to and from Warrington – last train from Manchester is at 17:44 (Oxford Road)

• CHESTER – There is no Northern rail service between Chester and Altrincham. A limited number of rail replacement buses (three in each direction) will run between Chester and Stockport. The last bus from Stockport is at 15:15

Creamfields (Warrington)

• MANCHESTER - Two hourly service to and from Manchester Oxford Road – last train from Warrington Central is at 18:24

• LIVERPOOL – There are no Northern services (rail or bus) between Liverpool and Warrington. Customers can use East Midlands Trains services between the two stations.

• Festival goers can also use Arriva Trains Wales and Virgin Trains travelling to Warrington Bank Quay

Leeds Festival

• MANCHESTER – No direct trains or rail replacement buses to and from Manchester – customers are advised to use TransPennine Express

• BRADFORD FORSTER SQAURE– Hourly service to and from Bradford Forster Square – last train from Leeds is at 17:36

• BRADFORD INTERCHANGE – Hourly service to and from Bradford Interchange – last train from Leeds is at 17:00

• ILKLEY – Twice hourly service to and from Ilkley – last train from Leeds is at 17:33

• SHEFFIELD – Twice hourly service, with some hourly trains, to and from Sheffield – last train from Leeds is at 18:03

• SKIPTON – Twice hourly service to and from Skipton – last train from Leeds is at 18:56

• YORK – Twice hourly service to and from York – last train from Leeds is at 18:24

• HARROGATE – Twice hourly service to and from Harrogate – last train from Leeds is at 17:29

The Great British Rhythm and Blues Festival (Colne)

• BLACKBURN – Hourly rail replacement bus service to and from Blackburn – last bus from Colne is at 18:47

Bolton Food & Drink Festival

• MANCHESTER – No trains to and from Manchester – last rail replacement bus from Bolton is at 20:57

• PRESTON – No trains to and from Preston – last rail replacement bus from Bolton is at 19:51

Redcar Races

• BISHOP AUCKLAND – Hourly afternoon service to and from Bishop Auckland – last train from Redcar Central is at 15:57

• MIDDLESBROUGH – Two hourly morning and hourly afternoon service to and from Middlesbrough – last train from Redcar Central is at 18:57

• SALTBURN – Two hourly morning and hourly afternoon service to and from Saltburn – last train from Redcar Central is at 18:21

Cartmel Races

• CARLISLE – No direct rail or rail replacement bus services between Carlisle and Cark

• BARROW – Limited service between Barrow and Cark – last train to Barrow is at 19:09

• LANCASTER – Limited service between Lancaster and Cark – last train to Lancaster is at 17:47

York Ebor Festival

• LEEDS – Twice hourly service to and from Leeds – last train from York is at 18:11

• HARROGATE – Hourly service to and from Harrogate – last train from York is at 18:11

• HULL – Very limited service to and from Hull (three trains each way) – last train from York is at 15:47

• BRADFORD INTERCHANGE – Hourly service to and from Bradford Interchange – last train from York is at 16:15

The latest details can be found at www.northernrailway.co.uk/strike