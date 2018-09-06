Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Rail users face further disruption this weekend with the latest RMT strike action due to take place on Saturday, (8 September).

The strike action, together with some cancellations on Sunday, will see Northern running reduced timetables across the weekend.

Northern has released details of its amended timetables and says that on Saturday it expects to run around 30% of services with customers advised to plan carefully if they intend to travel on the network.

On Sunday there will be planned cancellations on a small minority of routes, primarily in the north west, and again customers should check up to the last minute before travelling.

This weekend also sees a number of significant events taking place throughout northern England and customers are reminded of the impact the amended timetables will have on travel to and from those events.

The long-running strike action is over plans by Northern which has proposed changes to modernise the conductor role to give a better service. They say there will be no job or pay cuts as a result of the proposed changes.

A key issue is drive- controlled operation, which means a driver, rather than a guard, opens and closes the doors.

The following services are affected on Saturday 8 September:

Huddersfield – Hourly service to and Huddersfield during the morning , two trains in the afternoon – last train from Penistone is at 15:17

Skipton – Three trains per hour to and from Skipton – last train Saltaire is at 19:12

Leeds – Two trains per hour to and from Leeds. Last train from Saltaire is at 19:12

Sheffield to Worksop – One train every two hours between the two stations. First train from Sheffield is at 06:38. Last train from Worksop is at 19:07

Lincoln Central to Worksop – One train every two hours between the two stations. First train from Lincoln Central is at 08:22. Last train from Worksop is at 17:06

Nottingham – There will be no Northern service to and from Nottingham. Customers should use Cross Country or East Midlands Trains services.

Sheffield to Retford – One train every two hours between the two stations. First train from Sheffield is at 06:38. Last train from Retford is at 18:57

Lincoln Central to Retford – One train every two hours between the two stations. First train from Lincoln Central is at 08:22. Last train from Retford is at 17:17

Penistone Agricultural Show

Sheffield – One direct service to and from Sheffield during the morning, no afternoon service from Sheffield. Last train from Penistone is at 16:42

Barnsley – One train per hour to and from Barnsley during the morning, one train in the afternoon – last train from Penistone is at 16:42

Full details of Northern’s timetables for the RMT strike on Saturday can be found online at northernrailway.co.uk/strike or at nationalrail.co.uk .