A midsummer deluge failed to dampen spirits at family events in Huddersfield over the weekend.

Occasions were held in Crosland Moor and Beaumont Park on Sunday to bring people together and raise money for different causes.

The Yorkshire Festival was held at Beaumont Park ahead of Yorkshire Day on Wednesday this week.

Youngsters performed dance routines in the park, while LB Brass Band played in the bandstand, with the players wearing white roses.

The event also marked the unveiling of a newly-restored cascade in the park’s pond.

The water feature was opened by Friends of Beaumont Park’s David Rudd and David Burdsey, whose late mother left money for the cascade to be restored.

A family fun day was also held at the Eden Centre in Crosland Moor.

Volunteers washed cars and food was put on at the centre on Dryclough Road, with funds raised for the Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice.