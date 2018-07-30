A midsummer deluge failed to dampen spirits at family events in Huddersfield over the weekend.

Occasions were held in Crosland Moor and Beaumont Park on Sunday to bring people together and raise money for different causes.

The Yorkshire Festival was held at Beaumont Park ahead of Yorkshire Day on Wednesday this week.

Fun Day at The Eden Centre, Crosland Moor. One of the event organisers Abid Manzoor (2nd right) with some of the food prepared for the event along with helpers and fund raising visitors for the Forget me Not Children's Hospice.

Youngsters performed dance routines in the park, while LB Brass Band played in the bandstand, with the players wearing white roses.

The event also marked the unveiling of a newly-restored cascade in the park’s pond.

The water feature was opened by Friends of Beaumont Park’s David Rudd and David Burdsey, whose late mother left money for the cascade to be restored.

Fun Day at The Eden Centre, Crosland Moor. Car washing at the event help raise funds for the Forget me Not Children's Hospice. Mohammed Obaydullah (left) and Arman Chaudhry prepare to leather off some of the cars at the car wash.

A family fun day was also held at the Eden Centre in Crosland Moor.

Volunteers washed cars and food was put on at the centre on Dryclough Road, with funds raised for the Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice.