Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A takeaway boss who was shot three times during a robbery has described his injuries from his hospital bed.

Adil Arshad Mahmood, 24, bravely tackled the gunman who was trying to rob Rajas in Bradford Road, Hillhouse - not realising he was armed.

He was shot twice in the shoulder and once in the neck.

He was rushed to hospital and today is in Leeds General Infirmary awaiting surgery.

This morning he said: "I am in the intensive care unit. My lungs were deflated and they are bruised.

"They've had to keep a close eye on me. I haven't been in theatre yet but they are looking at that as the next step.

"They can't operate on me until the lung problem is sorted."

Adil was in the toilet at Rajas when the gunman struck in the early hours of Monday morning.

Three staff told the gunman they couldn’t open the till but he ignored them and grabbed the day’s takings of between £800 and £900.

Today he said he could remember everything about the attack.

He said: "I can remember clearly what happened. I was awake the whole way through.

"There is CCTV and the police have it."

Yesterday Adil’s father Arshad, 52, who owns Rajas, said: "I was at home in Low Moor, near Bradford, when one of my staff rang me about 10 minutes after it happened to say he had been shot. I was very shocked. My son grabbed him, he didn’t know he had a gun. I was with him all night at the hospital. He is talking and having X-rays and scans. I have seen what happened on CCTV."

And John Furness, 48, who lives next door to the takeaway and is a good friend of the family, said: “I was watching TV when I heard the sound of gun shots. I knew what they were right away. I heard three shots.

“I got dressed and ran out wondering what the hell had happened. The police turned up and paramedics. Adil is a lovely lad, polite, helpful and a very good neighbour.”

Adil has been attacked before near to where he works. Mr Mahmood said that on 4 November, 2016, a fight broke out near Rajas after a young man began throwing fireworks.

Det Chief Insp Jim Griffiths, of the homicide and major enquiry team, said: "We believe this was a targeted attack, one which caused the victim was serious injuries. He is currently in hospital receiving treatment.

"All firearms incidents are taken incredibly seriously and we are conducting a thorough investigation to establish the circumstances.

"I would like to appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident and witnessed the incident itself or anyone matching the above description to come forward to the police to assist with our ongoing investigation."

Contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.