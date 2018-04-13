Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Town supporters have been urged to help people in need when they go the match against Watford tomorrow.

There will be several foodbank collection points at the stadium for people wanting to make donations to the Welcome Centre which provides food and other essentials to people struggling to make ends meet.

It has been jointly organised by Huddersfield Town Supporters Association’s (HTSA) and the Town Foundation – the official, registered charity of Huddersfield Town – which recently had a ‘Big Sleep Out’ in the stadium and has had food vouchers on sale in the club’s shops which have raised well over £55,000 to help tackle homelessness in Huddersfield.

Tomorrow’s collection builds on HTSA’s successful foodbank initiative which it has run from its cabin at the top of Stadium Way this season and will feature eight wheeled bins manned by ‘Fans for Foodbanks’ personnel.

There will be three at the south end of the Revell Ward Stand, two at the north end of the Revell Ward Stand, three near the gym entrance close to the Fantastic Media Stand turnstiles and the HTSA cabin near the access barrier in the St Andrew’s Road car park.

The Welcome Centre welcomes any donation, but now has shortages with tinned fish, tinned meat meals such as chicken curry, chilli and meatballs, meat paste, fish paste and cereals.

Welcome Centre manager Ellie Pearson said: “As a local charity supporting people in crisis in the community of Huddersfield we’re incredibly grateful for the support of our local football club and its supporters. Thank you to all the Town fans who are able to give food to us this weekend; your donations will help us to feed thousands of people in our community who can’t afford to put food on the table.”

James Chisem, Secretary of HTSA and Organiser of Fans for Foodbanks, added: “The Town Foundation is a pioneer when it comes to community outreach and its breakfast clubs have already set the benchmark for tackling food poverty in schools. That’s why we jumped at the opportunity to work with the team to increase the number of foodbank collection points around the stadium.

“As we’ve seen over the past six months the Welcome Centre is a vital resource for those who are down on their luck. We have no doubt that Town fans will use Saturday as an opportunity to once again demonstrate their exceptional generosity.”