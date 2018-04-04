Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man allegedly kept a woman prisoner in his house for days to “use her as a sex slave,” a court heard.

Thomas Patton, 21, is accused of assaulting, falsely imprisoning and repeatedly raping the woman.

Stephen Wood, prosecuting, said: “He was violent towards her and he raped her on multiple occasions.

“Why? Because he could. This was all about power.”

Mr Wood said that the defendant was “obsessed” with the alleged victim and he threatened to smash her mother’s windows and to hurt other members of her family unless she agreed to meet.

The prosecutor said that after the Huddersfield Food and Drink Festival, she gave in and took a taxi to his house on Leeds Road in Deighton to talk to him, but he locked her inside and snapped her mobile phone in half.

Mr Wood said: “He said to [her]: ‘Nah, you’re not going anywhere. This is going to be the worst night of your life. I’m just gonna beat you and rape you.’

“Locked in that house, [she] went to the windows and was banging on them screaming. But the defendant ran over to her, put his hand over her mouth and threw her onto the sofa.

“He told her that if she did not ‘shut the f*** up’ he would ‘f***ing hurt her.’”

Leeds Crown Court heard that Patton slapped her repeatedly and even brandished a knife.

Mr Wood said: “He said that he was going to rape her and use her as a sex slave.”

The court heard that the young woman managed to escape after her father came to the door on her second morning waking up in the house. Patton opened the door and the woman ran out.

Police were called and the woman was medically examined at Dewsbury and District Hospital.

Patton, who allegedly told the woman she is “nothing but a dog”, claimed that the sex was consensual and that the woman “enjoys rough sex.”

The alleged victim, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, appeared in court via a video link and faced more than three hours of questioning.

In cross-examination Richard Canning said: “Your best friend said that you told her you made the allegation up.”

The woman denied it and said: “I seriously just want him to get help. I think he has anger issues and problems with his mental health.”

Patton denies seven counts of rape, one count of false imprisonment and one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm. He admits one count of criminal damage.

The alleged offences mainly took place over the course of four days.

The trial continues.