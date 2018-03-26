Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A long-established rape counselling service in Huddersfield has been hit by a funding crisis.

Kirklees and Calderdale Rape and Sexual Abuse Counselling Centre has been helping survivors of sexual and domestic violence for 28 years.

But now a big cut in its funding will see key staff axed and its waiting list for counselling has been suspended.

There are already 123 people on the waiting list – and it is feared they may have to wait up to two years, or not get help at all.

Staff at the centre say that last year they provided 1,135 specialist counselling sessions, undertook 304 assessments and supported 3,468 survivors of abuse through its helpline.

(Image: Laura Dodsworth)

In addition its independent sexual violence advisory service supported 148 survivors with reporting their experiences to the police, supporting them through court and helping them to access Criminal Injuries Compensation.

Charlotte Lawrence, a complex needs counsellor, said: “Demand for rape crisis services like ours has shot up by 50% over the last three years. This has created an 11% increase of referrals for support.

“Unfortunately, our core funding is coming to a natural end in May after 10 years and this means there will be a significant reduction in our counselling and helpline service from June 2018.

“Our small counselling team will reduce from four specialist sexual violence counsellors to just one. Our helpline will lose its only member of staff. This will result in a loss of 72% of our core annual funding.

“Currently there are 123 people on the waiting list for counselling which risk not being seen or having to wait up to two years for specialist counselling.

“We have therefore had no option with our current funding situation but to close our waiting list to any further survivors seeking counselling.

“However, there are limited alternative options for survivors for us to refer them on to.”

The service which has been offering Kirklees residents support for 28 years says it has been fortunate to have had secure funding from the Big Lottery for its core counselling service and its helpline service for the last 10 years.

Its Independent Sexual Violence Advisory Service is funded by the local Police Crime Commissioner and the Home Office.

This core funding has enabled it to expand its services offering support to survivors of domestic violence, male survivors and to develop its support services to include residents of Calderdale.

It is estimated that frontline centres like this save the NHS thousands per person, often negating the need for survivors to be hospitalised or be heavily medicated.

And according to the Home Office Sexual Violence Plan it is estimated each rape costs £96,000 and that does not include the cost that undisclosed sexual violence and historic sexual violence has upon local and national NHS, mental health resources and benefit systems.

People who have benefited from the Huddersfield service have written in its support.

(Image: PA)

One wrote: “My wife had suffered a serious sexual assault and her physical and mental health had deteriorated and had reached the point where she was becoming suicidal. I was at a total loss as to how to help her.

“She was referred to KRASACC and this was a major turning point for my wife’s wellbeing. After only two weeks, I was able to see a positive difference, regaining some of her old self-confidence and by the end of her counselling sessions she was well on the road to recovery.”

A survivor added: “This type of tailored professional service is not available anywhere else that I could find.

“I was unable to find anyone who could understand my personal circumstances and help me to come to terms with what had happened.

“Eventually it all became too much and I was referred to the NHS crisis team on the point of suicide. The team soon realised that the basis for my breakdown was the attack and rape I had suffered and they referred me to Kirklees KRASACC who said they would and could help me.

“The local authority and the people of Kirklees should be proud that this service exists. It is genuinely life-saving for the untold numbers of women and men whom have experienced the same traumas as I did. They like me, should be entitled to the support I received.”

Another survivor said: “When I heard that the counselling service was losing its core funding I cried. Without the support of this service I believe I would not have been able to go back to work.

“I was in a real mess and my family were so worried about me. There was nowhere else for me to turn and I wonder what will happen to other people like me.

“I am very disheartened and disgusted that a free specialist service like this has an ongoing struggle with funding its services.”