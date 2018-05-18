Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A woman has been jailed for hurling vile racist abuse at a man in Huddersfield town centre.

Chelsea Wany, 26, of Station Lane, Berry Brow , has been jailed for 16 weeks after being found guilty of a racially aggravated public disorder incident in Huddersfield town centre last year.

Wany was charged by West Yorkshire Police with using threatening and abusive language to cause harassment and fear.

It was recorded by police as a hate crime due to the racial element of her tirade, which was caught on camera and published by the Examiner in a bid to trace the woman.

Wany was sitting in a doorway on Kirkgate when she began abusing a man, aged 21, who was born in Britain with Pakistani heritage.

Wany appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court on Friday where she was found guilty of the offence and sentenced to 16 weeks in prison.

A 50-year-old man has been jailed for 22 years after he was found guilty of charges of rape and sexual assault involving a teenage girl.

Roy Uttley was sentenced at Bradford Crown Court following a four-day trial.

The offences were committed over a period of time, beginning when the victim was 15 years old.

Uttley, aged 50, from Bradford, was also served with a sexual harm prevention order for life and ordered to sign the sex offenders’ register.

His conviction followed an extensive and complex investigation by the Bradford District Safeguarding Unit.

A convicted paedophile who was snared by vigilantes after grooming a fictitious girl he believed was 14 for sex has been jailed for six years.

James Phillips repeatedly breached a Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) he was made subject of in 2014 for being in a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old girl.

In January this year, the 28-year-old set up a fake Facebook account and messaged who he thought was a 14-year-old girl, even arranging to meet her, Leeds Crown Court heard.

But the girl’s account was also fake, having been set up by self-styled paedophile hunters ‘Predator Exposure’, who cornered him in the car park of Sainsbury’s in Dewsbury on February 2.

Last month he pleaded guilty to attempting to incite a child to engage in sexual activity, attempting to meet a child following sexual grooming, attempting to have sexual activity with a child and failure to comply with a notification requirement.

A 31-year-old man who was caught transporting a cache of lethal weapons and ammunition during a police operation in Dewsbury last year has been jailed for 14 years.

Faisal Younis had been a passenger in VW Golf private hire vehicle which was stopped by officers in a planned operation on the night of October 12 and when they searched a rucksack they discovered three prohibited firearms including a loaded MAC-10 sub-machine gun.

Bradford Crown Court heard that the bag also contained a Bruni Mod self-loading pistol, a Reck Miami self-loading pistol and a quantity of ammunition which could be used in the three weapons.

Prosecutor Nicholas Askins said the magazine of the MAC-10 contained 20 9mm bullets.

Younis, whose only previous conviction was for possession of cannabis, pleaded guilty last November to a series of offences relating to his possession of the firearms, ammunition and drugs and earlier this week he also admitted a charge of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life on the basis that he had been acting as a “custodian or courier”.

A father and son tackled masked raiders who tried to steal a high-value Audi RS3 from outside their home.

Richard Harnett and his father David confronted the group after an intruder sneaked into their Halifax home in December 2016 and took the keys to the “rare” vehicle which was said to be worth up to £65,000.

Bradford Crown Court heard that another Audi driven by Darren Tidswell, and containing four other men, had deliberately followed Mr Harnett’s vehicle from Elland that evening and after he returned home the complainant had been watching television in the lounge when the intruder got in through back door.

Prosecutor Chloe Hudson told the court that Mr Harnett’s father saw a man leaving the house via the kitchen door and his son ran out through the front door fearing that his car would be stolen.

“Richard Harnett grabbed one of the four males and was shouting at the others to give him his car keys,” said Miss Hudson.

Tidswell, 41, of Jane Street, Denholme, denied being involved in the burglary during his police interviews, but last month he finally admitted the charge on the basis that he was not involved in any of the violence and his only role was as a driver.

Tidswell was jailed for 32 months for his part in the burglary.

A drink-driver who caused a terrible crash which left a motorcyclist a paraplegic has been jailed for four years.

Victim Andrew Thompson, 55, was riding his Yamaha along the A653 Leeds Road in Dewsbury back in June 2016 when over-the-limit joiner James Butler made a right turn across his path without stopping.

Bradford Crown Court heard last week that Mr Thompson was now a paraplegic as a result of the multiple injuries he suffered in the smash and he gave evidence from his wheelchair during Butler’s trial.

The court heard that even though Butler had already drunk about five pints of lager he decided to drive two friends to a nearby cash machine.

As they returned to the Fox and Hounds pub Butler’s Vauxhall Astra tried to turn right into Bennett Lane, but he collided with Mr Thompson’s motorbike.

The court heard that causing serious injury by dangerous driving carries a maximum prison term of five years and the judge said after considering the case with great care he had decided to jail Butler for four years.

A man grabbed a young woman by the throat in Huddersfield town centre and sexually assaulted her.

Imran Chaudhry, 38, was jailed for the drunken attack on the 21-year-old as she walked alone around 4.15am on December 10 last year.

Joe Culley, prosecuting, told Leeds Crown Court that the victim had been on a night out with her friends when she was attacked.

Chaudhry, now of Oak Street in Burton-Upon-Trent, Staffordshire, has no previous convictions.

Jailing him for 20 months and banning him from Huddersfield town centre, Recorder Andrew Haslam QC told him: “Goodness knows what was going through her mind at that time.

The final two members of a nine-strong gang involved in a drug supply ring worth over £2m have been jailed.

Greater Manchester Police’s Serious and Organised Crime Group began its investigation, code-named Operation Vertex, in March 2016 and it ran for over a year, during which time the group conspired to supply several million pounds worth of cocaine.

The group which included three defendants from West Yorkshire were monitored using encrypted phones.

Marcus Anderson, the leader of the group, has been jailed for nine years for conspiracy to supply Class A drugs while Andre Knott, 33, of Houghton Road, Manchester, was jailed for seven years on the same charge.

Of the Yorkshire contingent, David Mangham, 45, of Sowgate Lane, Pontefract, was jailed in November 2017 for 18 years for conspiracy to supply Class A drugs following a trial.

And Ceri O’Hara, 36, of Wakefield Road, Pontefract was sentenced at the same time for five years for conspiracy to supply Class A drugs after pleading guilty.

Chrissie Elstob, 35, of Holmfield Close, Pontefract, was jailed in the same month for three years for conspiracy to supply Class A drugs after a trial.

A further four men also received jail sentences for their part in the offences.

An alcoholic has been jailed for robbing a homeless man of his mobile phone, £5 and pizza.

Christopher Moorhouse, 24, drunkenly assaulted Andrew Grundy on St Patrick’s Day before stealing the items, Leeds Crown Court heard.

Both men were staying in the Clare House homeless hostel in Huddersfield.

Heather Gilmore, prosecuting, said that around 9.30pm Moorhouse entered the hostel’s reception area and started shouting at staff and 50 minutes later he approached Mr Grundy in the street.

She said that Moorhouse punched him, knocking him to the ground, before hitting him again and when he got up he demanded his phone, money and pizza.

Judge Geoffrey Marson QC said he took Moorhouse’s “tragic past” into account and sentenced him to two years’ imprisonment.

A serial shoplifter has been jailed for seven months after targeting FIVE Co-op stores.

Joshua Regan took hundreds of pounds worth of coffee and meat from branches in Slaithwaite, Golcar, Birchencliffe , Crosland Moor and Milnsbridge.

His shoplifting spree was carried out to fund his heroin and crack cocaine habit.

The 25-year-old relied upon the Class A drugs to “face the day”, Kirklees magistrates were told.

Regan, of Carr Lane in Slaithwaite , appeared at the Huddersfield court in custody.

He pleaded guilty to 15 charges of shop theft.

Magistrates jailed Regan for a total of 28 weeks for his “serious and persistent” offending.

He will have to pay £115 victim surcharge upon his release.

A woman who stole alcohol from Asda six times was caught due to the store’s “exceptional CCTV” system, a court heard.

Fay Cooling admitted repeatedly taking booze from the Dewsbury branch between March 30 and April 17.

For some of the thefts she took along a foil-lined bag to try and stop the Mill Street West store’s alarms from being triggered.

Her solicitor Paul Blanchard told Kirklees magistrates that the 46-year-old’s crimes were bound to be detected.

Magistrates jailed her for five months as she committed the offences while on bail, tested positive for drugs and went equipped for some of the thefts.

She will have to pay £115 compensation to Asda upon her release.

A man has been jailed for his part in an armed robbery carried out on two teenagers in Holmfirth .

Kyle Sykes, 19, was one of three men who chased the boys in a BMW before they were robbed with a pellet gun.

One of the victims was shot in the leg and had to have two stitches to close the wound.

Sykes was found guilty of two counts of robbery after a trial last month in which a judge said he told “barefaced lies to the jury”.

Sentencing Sykes to four years’ imprisonment , of which he will have to serve half before being eligible for release, Judge Penelope Belcher described the robbery as “opportunistic” and said: “Both [complainants] expressed themselves as being extremely frightened.”

She also ordered him to pay a £140 victim surcharge.

As he was led down, Sykes gave a thumbs up to a man and a woman sitting in the public gallery and said “See ya later”.

A drug addict who burgled a hospital claimed that he was using it as a shortcut to collect his methadone prescription.

Carl Keenan admitted trespassing onto the diabetes and endocrinology department at Dewsbury and District Hospital on October 15 last year.

The 36-year-old, who had 11 previous burglaries on his record, was jailed for more than five months.

Kirklees magistrates were told that the ward was closed over the weekend but the receptionist noticed that something was wrong when she came into work on the Monday.

Magistrates jailed Keenan for 21 weeks and ordered him to pay £115 victim surcharge upon his release.

An uninsured driver has been jailed after a high-speed police chase.

Dale Bates, of Leeds Road, Bradley Mills, drove up to twice the speed limit in an attempt to evade police in the early hours of the morning on December 31 last year.

The 25-year-old scraped a car before losing control and causing damage to a building, Leeds Crown Court .

Bates, who has a previous conviction for possession of class A drugs, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving and driving without insurance.

Sentencing him to six months’ imprisonment, of which he will have to serve half before being eligible for release, the judge said: “I have no idea why the police were following you, but you knew you needed to stop.”

The judge also disqualified him from driving for 21 months.

A drug dealer whose family thought he had turned his life around has been sent back to prison.

David Lewin had gone 10 years without offending when police caught him with 120 packages of heroin and crack cocaine.

The 36-year-old grandfather, of Calder View, Lower Hopton, Mirfield , was witnessed selling Class A drugs by officers from Operation Quartz in an umarked vehicle on Tunnacliffe Road in Newsome on May 18 last year.

Robert Galley, prosecuting, told Leeds Crown Court that the defendant was stopped and searched and found to have a quantity of drugs between his thighs, as well as a lock knife in a pocket of his jogging bottoms and £1,425 in cash.

He had 80 packages of crack cocaine weighing a total of 8.7g plus 38 packages of heroin weighing 6.3g and two smaller packages totalling 0.3g.

Judge Penelope Belcher sentenced Lewin to 40 months’ imprisonment, of which he will have to serve half before being eligible for release.

A dangerous driver who fled the scene of two serious injury collisions has been jailed for seven years.

Waqas Hussain, of Spencer Road in Lidget Green, Bradford, was sentenced at Bradford Crown Court for two incidents, including a fail to stop for Kirklees police.

Hussain, 23, was the driver of a Volkswagen Golf which crashed in the Clayton area of Bradford on 17 July last year, causing serious injury to his passenger who required a lengthy stay in hospital for treatment.

Enquiries into the collision established that Hussain was the driver of the Golf and police carried out extensive enquiries to trace him, which led to a public appeal for information on his whereabouts.

Then in the early hours of 26 February this year he was involved in another collision in the Shearbridge area of the city.

After failing to stop for police in the Kirklees area officers followed his Volkswagen Golf into Bradford, where it collided with two pedestrians in Summerville Road, seriously injuring one of them.

A senior West Yorkshire judge has hit out at the mayhem being caused by dangerous drivers in the region as he locked up a rookie motorist who was involved in a hair-raising police pursuit.

Craig O’Hara claimed that he had bought a Vauxhall Vectra for £300 through Facebook so he could sleep in it after he being kicked out of his home.

The 31-year-old, who had no licence or insurance, said he only drove the car for the first time when he was asked to move it from outside the house last month.

When he was quizzed by a probation officer about how he managed to drive the car if he had never driven before he replied: “I figured it out.”

O’Hara, of Brewery Street, Boothtown, Halifax, tried to run off but he was arrested after a short foot chase.

He pleaded guilty to charges of dangerous driving, driving without a licence and without insurance and was jailed for 10 months.

A thief banned from every equestrian event in England and Wales stole from an elderly woman in a Huddersfield coffee shop.

Charmaine McAllister was jailed three years ago after raiding unattended horse boxes while female riders were competing at shows.

She then used their bank cards, driving licences and store cards to withdraw cash and stole £46,000 from her victims over an 18-month period.

McAllister pleaded guilty to 45 fraud and theft offences and was jailed for 56 months at Sheffield Crown Court.

The judge also banned McAllister, now living at Manchester Road in Milnsbridge , from attending any equestrian events in England and Wales until further notice.

McAllister, 32, was released from prison in September last year but targeted the OAP in Costa Coffee in Huddersfield town centre on December 14.

She will now be recalled to prison for the remaining term of her licence, due to expire in January 2020.