A man who raped a vulnerable woman, then told police that he would "rape them too", has failed to convince top judges he was too harshly punished.

Matthew Dutton, 26, from Cleckheaton, forced himself on the woman after she rejected his advances, London's Appeal Court heard.

And he later sent text messages to cops, threatening to "rape them as he had (the victim)" and to torch a police station.

Dutton, of Bradford Road, also contacted police saying he had planted dynamite at a police station and telling them "they were dead meat."

He was convicted of rape at Leeds Crown Court in December last year and jailed for nine years.

He previously pleaded guilty to sending a communication with intent to cause distress and communicating false information with intent.

Today at London's Appeal Court, Judge Johannah Cutts heard him plead for a sentence cut, claiming he had been treated too harshly.

Dutton claimed his threats to police were made as a cry for help.

Viewing "custody as a safe haven", he believed "bomb hoaxes were a good way to get arrested."

But, rejecting his complaints, Judge Cutts, who was sitting with two other judges, said he had an "appalling record" for hoax offences.

"This sentence cannot be said to be excessive. This was a just and proportionate sentence and we dismiss this application," she concluded.