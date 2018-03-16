Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A ‘rapper’ has avoided prison after trying to force a schoolgirl to give him oral sex.

Kyle St Hilaire, who has rap music videos on YouTube under the stage name Future, tried to make the 15-year-old masturbate and give him oral sex in a secluded woodland during her school’s lunch break in February last year.

Just last month, a jury acquitted him of having unprotected sex with another 15-year-old girl in woods near where she lived and in a flat, as well as protected sex with her in his silver Vauxhall Corsa.

Now, the 24-year-old, of Thorpe Lane in Almondbury, has been sentenced for the sexual assault on the girl who was wearing her school uniform.

Michael Greenhalgh, prosecuting, said the defendant took a 15-year-old girl and a 14-year-old girl into the woods and gave them cannabis, asking if they were virgins.

St Hilaire then asked them to perform oral sex on him and tried to force the eldest girl’s head and hands towards his penis.

He attempted to kiss her and when she pulled away he grabbed her by the head and pulled her towards him, forcing her to kiss him on the lips.

The victim, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, went back to school and reported it to a safeguarding officer.

A year on, she is still unsettled, uncomfortable in public and struggling to concentrate in school and to sleep, the court heard.

Anastasis Tassou, mitigating, said his client had already spent seven months in custody. He said it was the equivalent of a 14 month prison sentence - which is usually halved.

In October last year St Hilaire pleaded guilty to sexual assault of a child under 16 and inciting a child to engage in sexual activity.

Handing him a two-year community order, Judge Christopher Batty said: “There is clearly an attraction to girls of 14, 15 and 16.

“There is a real need for re-education and assistance here and I suspect that would be of great justice to the public.”

He added: “I am in no doubt that you are attracted to teenage girls and, for you, it does not matter if they are above or below the age of consent and that is clear from your contact in relation to the victim.”

He was also made the subject of a five-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order, banning contact with any female under the age of 16 and disqualified from working with children.

Addressing St Hilaire’s acquittal in February, the judge warned him: “You were very fortunate at the trial. Had you been convicted of those offences, you would have been going to prison for a very long time.”