A book of poems handwritten by the author and specially bound by his son is the latest addition to the University of Huddersfield’s archive of rare, precious and fascinating editions of the works of Ted Hughes.

The latest acquisition, A Bundle of Birds, contains 23 of Hughes’ bird poems neatly written out in 1982 by Hughes himself in a volume bound by his son Nicholas. The book, which includes swans, rooks, swallows, buzzards, nightingales and starlings among the subjects, was originally a gift for the poet’s sister, Olwyn.

A Bundle of Birds was one of the most prominent lots at an auction of fine books and manuscripts held in Knightsbridge by Bonhams. The auction included a substantial number of items written by or associated with Hughes, who died in 1998, and his wife, the poet Sylvia Plath.

The university is home to the Ted Hughes Network and it was decided that the 24-page A Bundle of Birds would be an important addition to what is now a world-class collection of limited editions of the poet’s work. The university’s collection has more than 90 items and is becoming an essential destination for serious scholars and devotees of the life and writings of the late Laureate.

Hughes was published by major company Faber and Faber, but also issued much of his writing in what were often exquisitely designed and illustrated editions by small presses and publishing companies. The university has specialised in acquiring examples of these.

Lecturer Dr Steve Ely, who directs the Ted Hughes Network, said the books provides a valuable insight into Hughes’ creative process.

A Bundle of Birds – as a handwritten volume – was an edition of one.

Although Nicholas collaborated creatively with his father, he later become a successful marine biologist, He committed suicide in 2009.

When the book is examined in detail, it will be fascinating and revealing to discover any variance between the autograph bird poems and the versions as they appear in print, said Jessica Malay, professor of English at the university.

Prof Malay, who took part in telephone bidding for the book, said the auction was a tense experience. But when A Bundle of Birds was finally knocked down at £11,875, the price was close to the sum budgeted for by the university’s research fund.

Prof Malay also bid successfully for a limited edition of the Ted Hughes poem Crow, which also joins an archive that will have an official launch in the autumn.

The collection is already of global significance and a boon to researchers, including University of Huddersfield literature students. A group of final year students has curated an exhibition called Ted Hughes: You Are Who You Choose To Be, at the university’s Heritage Quay archives centre. It runs until July and includes items from the Ted Hughes Network Archive.