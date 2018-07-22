The video will start in 8 Cancel

It’s an unusual creature that rarely flutters further than the warmer climes of Spain, Portugal and Southern Europe.

But a hummingbird hawk-moth has apparently been photographed in a cottage garden in Scapegoat Hill.

Val and Rod Lucks were surprised and delighted to see the moth that mimics a hummingbird flitting from bloom to bloom in their garden.

The moth, which creates a distinctive hum as its hovers, has a long curly tongue, known as a proboscis, through which it sucks up nectar or other fluids.

As it beats its wings and feeds it looks – and sounds – remarkably like a hummingbird.

Naturalist Sir David Attenborough has this week been encouraging people to take part in the world’s biggest butterfly count, and said watching butterflies in his garden takes his mind off “the woes of Brexit.”

Val also loves the nature in her garden and couldn’t believe it when she spotted the moth.

What is a Hummingbird Moth? The hummingbird hawk-moth is resident only in warmer climates. It is a strong flier, and can be found virtually anywhere in the hemisphere in the summer, they can easily be spotted in gardens, parks, meadows, and bushes. However it rarely survives the winter in northern latitudes (e.g. north of the Alps in Europe). They have been spotted in Newfoundland, Canada and Malaysia as well as southeast Texas, Southern California, Florida, and Northern Utah. With reported sightings during the winter in Ireland.

“I had been watching Sir David Attenbrough and then got to thinking about the moth we photographed on Thursday. Everyone I’ve told about it have been amazed,” she said.

“It actually did hover like a hummingbird and it has a long curled tongue like a needle. I’ve never seen anything like it.

“I was a bit wary of it at first but then I got Rod to get his camera and we managed to take these pictures until it flew off.

“It’s as quick as a hummingbird and it was amazing to watch. Sadly it hasn’t been back.”

The couple would love to know if anyone else has seen the hummingbird moth.

