The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police have not yet arrested anyone after a teenager was shot in Rawthorpe.

Firearms officers responded to Nether Crescent in Rawthorpe at around 7pm on Sunday night after reports of shots fired.

When they arrived they found a 19-year-old man with serious injuries who was treated by paramedics and taken to hospital by ambulance.

No details have been released on his injuries but his condition is not life-threatening.

Police have since launched a major investigation and are treating the incident as ‘targeted’.

They have today confirmed no arrests have been made overnight despite police appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Man suffers serious injuries in Rawthorpe shooting

Det Chief Insp Jaz Khan, of the Force Firearms Prevent Team, said previously: “We are continuing to investigate the incident at the weekend and I would like to appeal to members of the public and the community to come forward with any information to assist with our enquiries.

“I am particularly keen to hear from anyone who witnessed anything suspicious or any vehicles present which are not familiar to the area.”

Police are urging anyone with information to contact them on 101 quoting log 1484 of 25/02.

Information can be given anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.