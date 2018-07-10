Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Rawthorpe teenager made threats towards his neighbour during a row, a court heard.

The alleged incident happened on June 10 at an address in Rawthorpe Terrace.

Jack Bell, also of Rawthorpe Terrace, is alleged to have gone over to his female neighbour’s property and threatened her.

The 19-year-old appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court and denied a charge of using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour to cause another harassment, alarm or distress.

He admits presence at the scene but denies the behaviour alleged.

Magistrates were told that there were two witnesses to the offence, including a police officer, who will give evidence during the teen’s trial.

This will take place at the Huddersfield court on October 1.

Bell was banned from contacting his neighbour either directly or indirectly in the meantime.