Banking giant Royal Bank of Scotland has listed the 162 branches facing closure this year – resulting in almost 800 job losses.

But RBS has confirmed that the branch at Market Place in Huddersfield town centre will remain open.

Branches at Commercial Street in Halifax and Northgate in Wakefield are among those to be axed. The Halifax branch will close on August 1 while the Wakefield branch will close on August 22.

Eight sites in Manchester and branches in Barnsley, Meadowhall and Oldham are also among the 162 branches across England and Wales to close.

The lender, which remains 72% owned by the taxpayer, said the move was linked to RBS reintegrating its Williams & Glyn business into the core bank. As a result, the group has branches in close proximity to each other and is seeking to reduce overlap.

RBS said: “Following a review of the branch network in England and Wales a decision has been taken to close 162 Royal Bank of Scotland branches.

“As a result of this process around 792 roles will be made redundant and we will seek to support our colleagues with the option to leave on a voluntary basis.”

Last year, RBS avoided the compulsory sale of Williams & Glyn, which had been ordered by regulators as part of the bank’s obligations under State aid rules following its £45bn government bailout at the height of the financial crisis.

Unite national officer Rob MacGregor accused RBS bosses of “shambolically poor management”. He claimed: “The reality is that as a result of these planned closures the overwhelming majority of customers will find themselves without access to full banking facilities and in the most extreme examples some will find themselves having to make a round trip of circa 130 miles.”