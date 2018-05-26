Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

If you’re heading out tonight you may want to take an umbrella or a pac-a-mac.

Weather experts have warned that thunderstorms and heavy downpours are due to strike any time after midnight.

Revellers partying late or returning home in the early hours are advised that more than an inch of rain is possible if storms hit.

A Met Office official alert for rain is in place for the southern part of West Yorkshire, including Huddersfield and Dewsbury, between midnight tonight and 6am tomorrow.

Torrential rain could bring local flooding and thunder and lightening may disrupt people and animals who are sleeping.

The ‘yellow’ alert says 30mm (1.2 ins) will fall within an hour and up to 80mm (3.1 ins) could accumulate in three hours.

Prior to the disruption, Huddersfield weatherman Paul Stevens has forecasted a pleasant afternoon and evening with temperatures of about 21°C.

Sunday will be a similar day to Saturday with hazy sunshine and temperatures in the low 20s.

There will always be a threat of a shower with the storms possible as the evening goes on into Monday.

A Met Office yellow alert is also in place for midnight Sunday until 6am on Monday.

The Spring Bank Holiday will conclude with another warm and humid day although cloud could win the battle against the sunshine.