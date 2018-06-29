Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A real ale lover with a spare £20,000-£30,000 could buy themselves an apartment with the shortest hop ever to the pub.

The former municipal loos in Westbourne Road, Marsh, is handily placed next door to The Croppers Arms.

Businessman Deepak Govindram bought the derelict toilets for around £30,000 at an auction in December 2013.

But his plans to replace them with a two-storey building complete with apartment above and shop below did not find favour with Kirklees planners.

Although he finally won his appeal after twice being rejected he has not gone ahead with the plans for unknown reasons and the building is now an eyesore.

Auction West Yorkshire will be selling the property at the Norman Hunter Banqueting Suite, Elland Road Stadium, Leeds on Wednesday, 11 July, from 2pm.

Kirklees councillor, Sheikh Ullah, who represents Greenhead, said: “I would welcome a development of the site which has become an eyesore.

“It can be redeveloped at any time as its planning permission remains intact and I would encourage anyone to get on with it.”

The Examiner has approached Mr Govindram for comment.