Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

After a strange blue light was seen in the night sky about Huddersfield last night, many questioned whether the town had had a close encounter.

The disc-shaped glare was pictured in various locations in and around town, including Meltham , Mirfield and even as far away as Batley and Uppermill in Saddleworth at around 10.30pm last night (Monday).

But staunch believers in extra-terrestrials and government conspiracy theories may be left disappointed to hear the real reason for the lights, which is sadly nowhere near as exciting.

Network Rail have released a statement claiming the lights were part of technology they're using to test for faults in train lines.

A Steven Spielberg film it is not.

The company, who manage the country's rail infrastructure, confirmed there was a 'tamper' in use last night to carry out maintenance near Stalybridge on the edge of Greater Manchester. The machine uses lasers to mark out a zone for the workforce.

(Image: Twitter @hellokatydesign)

A spokesperson said: "We can confirm this was not an unidentified flying object (UFO). It was rather an identified non-flying object (INFO) - namely a railway ballast tamping machine, which uses lasers."

Never mind. Keep searching - the truth is out there...