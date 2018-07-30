The video will start in 8 Cancel

Police halted traffic at Cooper Bridge roundabout to make room for a high-speed convoy of fire engines during this morning's rush-hour.

The convoy of around seven large appliances turned left into Leeds Road and sped off towards Huddersfield town centre at around 9am.

Officers on motorbikes held some motorists at the roundabout and allowed others to jump red lights in order to create a free path.

When the last engine was through, the police motorbikes shot off after the convoy and left traffic to flow as normal.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service have revealed that the activity was part of a police convoy training exercise.

Several large engines, including incident command unit trucks and an aerial appliance, were utilised as West Yorkshire Police practised their escort service for emergency services.

The convoy had been spotted moments earlier, at the junction of Leeds Road and Huddersfield Road in Mirfield, where once again police stopped traffic.

And a little later police halted traffic on Leeds Road near the junction with Bradley Mills Road for the convoy to pass.