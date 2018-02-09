Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A woman who helped rescue an elderly Shire horse stuck in the mud for hours has described how close the animal came to losing his life.

Amalia Dacre found Rebel, the 22 year old horse, on his side in a field in Kirkheaton yesterday morning (Wednesday).

The 6ft 3in (19 hands) horse had fallen and one of his legs was stuck in the mud.

The dramatic rescue operation took seven hours and ended up with the exhausted horse being hoisted back onto his feet by a tractor.

Amalia, who keeps horses in the same yard, said a man working at the yard had first noticed Rebel laying in the field about 11am yesterday.

After unsuccessful attempts to get him on his feet, West Yorkshire Fire Service’s technical rescue unit was dispatched at 1pm to assist the stricken animal.

They used straps and winches to pull him to safety but were unable to get him up.

Lying down for long periods of time is fatal for horses.

Amalia said: “The firefighters hauled him to a safe area and left him there to rest.

“They had to leave after about two hours as they had other jobs to attend to.

“We covered Rebel up with rugs and left him for a while to rest. At 5.15pm he started to get up but collapsed.

“The vet arrived and was asking whether we wanted to put him through it, that there was no chance he would survive.

Amalia said the vet arranged for Rebel to be shot – but the group managed to get him back on his feet just in time.

She said: “His owner, Stephanie Logush, was saying her goodbyes. It was heartbreaking. But I rang a man called Dan Wise – he has a farm in Bog Green and he has a tractor.”

The group put straps around the horse, and Dan used the tractor forks to lift Rebel onto his feet.

Amalia said he was taken back to his stables to rest.

She said: “He is okay today, but we don’t know what the prognosis will be.

“It’s down to him now.”