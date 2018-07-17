The video will start in 8 Cancel

A huge list of items have been removed from the shelves in some of our leading supermarkets due to safety concerns.

Tesco, Asda, Sainsbury’s, Aldi and Lidl have removed 100 items from their stock for fears they may contain metal wire, allergens or due to problems with the labels.

Shoppers who have recently bought any of these items are being urged to return them to the store immediately for a full refund, Bristol Live reports.

It comes just days after the Foods Standards Agency (FSA) issued a warning over 49 frozen items in stores due to worries that they may contain the deadly bacteria listeria.

Here is the full list of items which are being recalled.

SOY SAUCE

Aldi Asia Specialities Light Soy Sauce: 150ml

Best before: May to December 2019

Aldi Asia Specialities Dark Soy Sauce: 150 ml

Best before: May to December 2019

Asda Dark Soy Sauce: 150ml

Best before: all dates

Asda Light Soy Sauce: 150ml

Best before: all dates

Tesco Dark Soy Sauce: 150ml

Best before: all dates

Tesco Light Soy Sauce: 150ml

Best before: all dates

Tesco Reduced Salt Soy Sauce: 150ml

Best before: all dates

Waitrose Cooks’ Ingredients Light Soya Sauce: 250ml

Best before: June 2019, July 2019, September 2019

Waitrose Cooks’ Ingredients Darj Soya Sauce: 250ml

Best before: June 2019, July 2019, September 2019, November 2019

SAINSBURY’S FRUIT AND HONEY SEED MIX

The supermarket is recalling their Fruit and Honey Seed Mix (35g) as some packs contain almonds and cashews - which has not been declared on the label.

Best before: September 2018

LIDL DUC DE COEUR MACARONS

The 12 pack of macarons (120g) is being removed from shelves as the label is not in English. The product contains the allergens almonds, wheat, milk, egg, pistachio and barley. It may also contain lupin, other nuts, peanuts and sesame.

PASTRIES

Addo Food Group is recalling batches of chilled pastry products, including sausage rolls, pasties, pastry pies and slices because of potential contamination with small pieces of metal wire. The products affected are own-branded products produced for Aldi, Nisa, and Tesco and branded products produced under the Walls and Millers brands. The retailers affected are also conducting their own recalls.

Aldi 2pk minced steak & onion slice, 2x150g, use by June 4 to 8

Aldi 2pk chicken & mushroom slice, 2x150g, use by June 4 to 8

Eastman’s Deli (Tesco) chicken & mushroom pie, 150g, use by June 8

Nisa Heritage beef pasty, 150g, use by June 8

Nisa Heritage chicken & mushroom pie, 150g, use by June 8

Nisa Heritage 2pk cheese & onion rolls, 2x60g, use by June 7 and 10

Nisa Heritage jumbo sausage rolls, 150g, use by June 7, 9, 11

Nisa Heritage 2pk sausage rolls, 2x60g, use by June 10

Nisa Heritage steak pie, 150g, use by June 10

Millers mince beef and onion slice, 150g, use by June 6 to 12

Millers chicken tikka slice, 150g, use by June 6 to 12

Aldi 6pk pork sausage rolls, 360g, use by June 4 to 11

Millers cheese & bacon slice, use by 150g, June 6 to 12

Millers chicken & mushroom slice, 150g, use by June 6 to 12

Tesco chicken & bacon puff pastry pie, 200g, use by June 7 to 11

Tesco chicken & bacon puff pastry pie, 500g, use by June 4, 7, 9, 11

Tesco chicken & gravy shortcrust pie, 500g, use by June 5 to 9 and 11 to 12

Tesco chicken & mushroom puff pastry pie, 200g, use by June 6 to 12

Tesco steak & ale puff pastry pie, 500g, use by June 4 to 11

Aldi 10pk snack pork sausage rolls, 300g, use by June 5, 6, 8, 9, 10, 11

Tesco shortcrust pie, 200g, use by June 6, 7, 8, 10

Tesco steak shortcrust pie, 500g, June 4, 6, 7 10

Tesco minced steak & onion pie, 200g and 500g, use by June 4 to 10

Tesco steak and kidney pie, 200g, use by June 6, 8, 9, 11 and 12

Tesco slow cooked puff pastry pie, 500g, use by June 4 to 10

Tesco sweet potato and goats cheese puff pastry lattice pie, 200g, June 6 to 9

Tesco steak and onion lattice bar, 500g, use by June 5, 7 and 8

Tesco three bean vegetable chili pie, 200g, use by June 11 and 12

Tesco pulled pork slices, 300g, use by June 4, 6 and 9

Aldi 10pk snack Lincolnshire sausage rolls, 300g, use by June 5 to 11

Walls Pasty, 240g, use by June 6 to 12

Walls Pasty, 140g, use by June 6 to 12

Walls chicken & bacon slice, 180g, use by June 6 to 12

Walls peppered steak slice, 180g, use by June 6 to 12

Walls chicken tikka slice, 180g, use by June 6 to 12

Walls hickory pulled pork, 180g, use by June 6 to 12

Walls ham & cheese slice, 180g, use by June 6 to 12

Walls 4pk steak slice, 210g, use by June 6 to 12

Walls 2pk sausage and bean slice, 210g, use by June 6 to 12

Aldi 6pk cheese & onion rolls, 360g, use by June 4 to 9

Walls 2pk chicken & bacon slice, 210g, use by June 6 to 1

Walls jumbo sausage roll, 150g, use by June 6 to 12

Walls breakfast roll, 150g, use by June 6 to 12

Walls cheese & onion roll 130g, use by June 6 to 12

Walls cocktail sausage rolls, 200g, use by June 6 to 12

Walls chip shop pie chicken & mushroom, 150g, use by June 6 to 12

Walls chip shop pie steak, 150g, use by June 6 to 12

Walls 4pk sausage roll, 240g, use by June 6 to 12

Eastman’s Deli Tesco chicken & mushroom slice, 150g, use by June 6, 7, 9, 12

Eastman’s Deli Tesco Steak & Kidney Pie, use by June 6 to 12

Eastman’s Deli Tesco Steak Pie, use by June 6 to 12

The Food Standards Agency said no other Addo Food Group products are known to be affected.

Risk statement

Possible metal contamination

Action taken by the company

Addo Food Group is recalling the above product and has informed their customers. A point of sale notice will be displayed in all of the retail stores that are selling these products. This notice explains to customers why the product is being recalled and tells them what to do if they have bought the product.

The below frozen products have also been recalled by supermarkets over listeria fears.

PINGUIN FROZEN SWEETCORN

Pack size - All

Batch code - All

Best before - All codes to July 2020 inclusive

PINGUIN SUPERSWEET SWEETCORN

Pack size - All

Batch code - All

Best before - All codes to July 2020 inclusive

TESCO FROZEN MIXED VEGETABLES AND PEPPERS

Pack size - All

Batch code - All

Best before - All codes to Jan 2020 inclusive

TESCO BROCCOLI FROZEN SWEETCORN PEAS AND SPINACH STEAMER

Pack size - All

Batch code - All

Best before - All codes to Jan 2020 inclusive

PINGUIN FROZEN GOLDEN RICE AND VEGETABLES

Pack size - All

Batch code - All

Best before - All codes to July 2020 inclusive

TESCO GROWERS HARVEST SWEETCORN

Pack size - All

Batch code - All

Best before - All codes to Jan 2020 inclusive

TESCO GROWERS HARVEST CARROT PEAS AND SWEETCORN STEAMER

Pack size - All

Batch code - All

Best before - All codes to Jan 2020 inclusive

TESCO FROZEN GROWERS HARVEST MIXED VEGETABLES

Pack size - All

Batch code - All

Best before - All codes to Jan 2020 inclusive

TESCO FROZEN BROCCOLI, CARROT AND SWEETCORN STEAMER

Pack size - All

Batch code - All

Best before - All codes to Jan 2020 inclusive

TESCO FROZEN EVERYDAY VALUE SWEETCORN

Pack size - All

Batch code - All

Best before - All codes to Jan 2020 inclusive

ONE STOP FROZEN SWEETCORN

Pack size - All

Batch code - All

Best before - All codes to Jan 2020 inclusive

ALDI FOUR SEASONS FROZEN CARROTS, PEAS AND SUPERSWEET SWEETCORN STEAMERS

Pack size - All

Batch code - All

Best before - All codes to Jan 2020 inclusive

ROSS MIXED COUNTRY VEGETABLES

Pack size 1kg

Batch code All

Best before All codes to July 2020 inclusive

ALDI FOUR SEASONS FROZEN CARROTS, BROCCOLI & SUPERSWEET SWEETCORN

Pack size -All

Batch code - All

Best before - All codes to Jan 2020 inclusive

ALDI FROZEN FOUR SEASONS MIXED VEGETABLES

Pack size - All

Batch code - All

Best before - All codes to Jan 2020 inclusive

ALDI FOUR SEASONS SUPERSWEET SWEETCORN

Pack size - All

Batch code - All

Best before - All codes to Jan 2020 inclusive

INDEPENDENT MIX VEGETABLES

Pack size - All

Batch code - All

Best before - All codes to July 2019 inclusive

WAITROSE ESSENTIAL SUPERSWEET SWEETCORN

Pack size - E1kg

Batch code - All

Best before - Oct 2019, Nov 2019, Aug 2019

WAITROSE ESSENTIAL VEGETABLE MIX

Pack size - E1kg

Batch code - All Best before - All codes to Dec 2019 inclusive

WAITROSE FINE CUT VEGETABLE STEAMER

Pack size - E640g (4x160ge)

Batch code - All

Best before - All codes to Jan 2020 inclusive

WAITROSE LOVE LIFE VEGETABLE MEDLEY STEAMERS

Pack size - E640g (4x160ge)

Batch code - P6163 P7021 P7080

Best before - May 2018, Jul 2018, Sep 2018

BY SAINSBURY’S MIXED SPECIAL VEGETABLES

Pack size - 1kg

Batch code - All

Best before - All codes to Jan 2020 inclusive

BY SAINSBURY’S MIXED VEGETABLES

Pack size - 1 kg

Batch code - All

Best before - All codes to Jan 2020 inclusive

GROWERS PRIDE SUPERSWEET SWEETCORN

Pack size - 750g

Batch code - All

Best before - All codes to July 2020 inclusive

BY SAINSBURY’S WHITE RICE, BROCCOLI, SUPERSWEET SWEETCORN & PEAS MICROWAVEABLE STEAM BAGS

Pack size - 540g (4x135g)

Batch code - All

Best before - All codes to Jan 2020 inclusive

BASICS MIXED VEGETABLES

Pack size - 1kg

Batch code - All

Best before - All codes to Jan 2020 inclusive

BY SAINSBURY’S CARROTS, BROCCOLI & SWEETCORN MICROWAVEABLE STEAM BAGS

Pack size -540g (4x135g)

Batch code - All

Best before - All codes to Jan 2020 inclusive

LIDL FROZEN GREENGROCERS SUPERSWEET CORN

Pack size -1kg

Batch code -All

Best before - All codes to Jan 2020 inclusive

PINGUIN MIXED VEGETABLES

Pack size - All

Batch code - All

Best before - All codes to July 2020 inclusive

LIDL FROZEN FRESHONA VEGETABLE MIX

Pack size - 1kg

Batch code - All

Best before - All codes to July 2020 inclusive

LIDL GREEN GROCER’S MIXED VEGETABLES

Pack size - 1kg

Batch code - All

Best before - All codes to July 2020 inclusive

LIDL GREEN GROCER’S BABY CARROTS, PEAS, GREEN BEANS & SWEETCORN STEAMERS

Pack size - 640g

Batch code - All

Best before - All date codes

LIDL GREEN GROCER’S FRAGRANT GOLDEN RICE STEAMERS

Pack size - 400g

Batch code - All

Best before - All codes to July 2020 inclusive

ICELAND FROZEN MIXED VEGETABLES

Pack size - 900g

Batch code - All

Best before - All codes between January 2020 and June 2020 inclusive

GROWERS PRIDE SUPERSWEET SWEETCORN

Pack size - 450g

Batch code - All

Best before - All codes to July 2021 inclusive

ORIENTAL EXPRESS CHINESE CHICKEN

Pack size - 350g

Batch code - All

Best before - All codes to Jan 2020 inclusive

ORIENTAL EXPRESS CHINESE PRAWNS

Pack size - 350g

Batch code - All

Best before - All codes to Jan 2020 inclusive

ORIENTAL EXPRESS EGG FRIED RICE

Pack size - 350g

Batch code - All

Best before - All codes to Jan 2020 inclusive

PINGUIN COUNTRY VEGETABLE

Pack size - 1kg

Batch code - All

Best before - All codes to July 2020 inclusive

PINGUIN FROZEN CUT BEANS

Pack size - All

Batch code - NA

Best before - All codes to July 2020 inclusive

GROWERS PRIDE MIXED VEGETABLES

Pack size - 750g

Batch code - All

Best before - All codes to July 2020 inclusive

ROSS MIXED VEGETABLES

Pack size - 450g and 1kg

Batch code - All

Best before - All codes to July 2021 inclusive

GROWERS PRIDE MIXED VEGETABLES

Pack size - 450g

Batch code - All

Best before - All codes to July 2021 inclusive

ROSS SWEETCORN

Pack size - 450g and 1kg

Batch code - All

Best before - All codes to July 2021 inclusive

TESCO FROZEN MIXED VEGETABLES

Pack size - All

Batch code - All

Best before - All codes to Jan 2020 inclusive

TESCO GROWERS HARVEST FROZEN MIXED VEGETABLES

Pack size - All

Batch code - All

Best before - All codes to Jan 2020 inclusive

TESCO FROZEN SWEETCORN

Pack size - All

Batch code - All

Best before - All codes to Jan 2020 inclusive