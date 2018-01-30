Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Do you recognise the happy smiling faces in these holiday snaps?

Huddersfield Town fan Jean Cain found the photographs on a memory card dropped outside the ticket office at the John Smith’s Stadium at Saturday’s game against Birmingham City.

The pictures show the same couple in happy holiday mood. In one of the photographs the couple are sipping cocktails and the man is sporting a distinctive Hawaiian-style shirt emblazoned with Barbados on the sleeves.

Jean posted an appeal on Facebook but no one has yet claimed the memory card.

Jean wrote: “These photos are obviously very valuable to somebody. If anybody out there recognises this couple please message me. Please share this post!

“Let’s try to return this valuable collection of photos to its rightful owner.”

If you know the happy couple message Jean or the Examiner on Facebook or email editorial@examiner.co.uk