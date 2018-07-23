Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A shoplifter took a swig from a stolen can of Red Bull – and continued drinking it after a security guard caught her.

Brazen Ewelina Swiatly knocked back the remainder of the energy drink despite being cornered at Boots in Huddersfield town centre.

She had also stuffed £47-worth of cosmetics into her handbag and claimed she was desperate, Kirklees magistrates were told.

The 31-year-old pleaded guilty to stealing from the King Street branch on April 11.

Prosecutor Natalie Chapman told the court that was seen placing eight make-up items into her handbag after entering the store.

The mother-of-two proceeded to the drink aisle where she selected a can of Red Bull, opened it and began drinking it.

Miss Chapman told magistrates: “She was stopped by a security guard as she left the store without paying.

“He recovered the cosmetics from her bag but she continued to drink the drink until it was fully consumed.”

“She realises she needs to sort herself out"

Swiatly, of Halifax Road in Birchencliffe, was arrested and told police that she’d stolen the goods out of desperation.

Arshad Khan, mitigating, explained that his client had a few personal issues.

She had come over to the UK from Poland with her partner and the father of her two children.

When their relationship broke down he returned to the country leaving her to look after the children.

Mr Khan said: “Sadly the children were taken into care and she’s got limited visitation rights.

“This is the backdrop to which she’s committed the offences.

“She realises she needs to sort herself out and that if she comes before the courts again she’s likely to be dealt with in a harsher manner.”

Swiatly, aided in court by an interpreter, was handed a six-month conditional discharge.

This means that she will face no further punishment for the offence if she stays out of trouble during this period.

Magistrates ordered her to pay £85 costs and £20 victim surcharge – as well as £1 compensation for the Red Bull.