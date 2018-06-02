Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A rundown and neglected street in Dewsbury town centre is to be regenerated – but any improvements could be FIVE years away.

Historic England announced last December that Daisy Hill – once a thriving cobbled street lined with independent shops – was to be the focus of a Heritage Action Zone aimed at restoring boarded-up and crumbling buildings.

Historic England and Kirklees Council trumpeted the initiative but Daisy Hill remains in a state of decay with no sign of any improvements.

The former camera shop at the bottom of Daisy Hill has been shrouded in netting and held up by scaffolding for years and the former high-class Ward’s Furnishings shop at the top of the street is empty, boarded-up and vandalised.

On its website Historic England describes its plans for what it calls the Dewsbury Living Market Town Heritage Action Zone (HAZ).

It says: “Run down and neglected buildings in historic Dewsbury town centre will be revitalised and brought back into use as housing, community or commercial spaces as part of a five-year scheme delivered in partnership by Kirklees Council and Historic England.

“Dewsbury was a real rags to riches story – the home of recycling in Britain, collecting woollen rags from across the world to recycle into new cloth.

“Dewsbury also has a strong market tradition dating back to the 14th century but like many market towns, the centre is in decline and needs a new focus.

“Just as old clothes were remade into new ones, the HAZ will help remake the town, keeping the best of the town’s characterful buildings and spaces and adding in new to make a place for the whole population to use and enjoy.

“The partnership has identified a number of projects to make a difference. Work will start with increasing our understanding of how Daisy Hill developed historically.

“This will help to inform a masterplan that will make the most of the town’s historic character for new developments in the area.”

The Examiner reported in December that “more details of the specific areas and buildings that will benefit will be announced in the New Year” – however no announcement has been made.

In a statement Paul Kemp, Kirklees Council’s service director for economy, regeneration and culture, said: “The Heritage Action Zone is currently at an early stage, with plans being put in place for the implementation of projects and schemes over the full five years of the programme.

“It is hoped that properties at the bottom of Daisy Hill will be among those that can be improved as a result of the Heritage Action Zone.

“Historic England will begin working on reviewing existing listed buildings and looking at possible new listings in Dewsbury town centre/the Daisy Hill area, as well as engaging with local stakeholders during 2018.

“We have already had some interest from building owners in the HAZ area, and whilst we can’t go into details at this stage, we are hopeful that at least one planning application will submitted by the summer of 2019 with physical work taking place on the first scheme by early 2020.

“As our experience with the successful Townscape Heritage Initiative in Dewsbury has shown it does take some time for property owners to get involved in these types of programme and that most of schemes will be delivered towards the end of the five years.”