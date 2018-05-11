Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The relatives of eight people killed in Huddersfield's worst ever mass murder will mark the 16th anniversary of the tragedy today.

In 2002 killers set fire to the Chishti family's home in Osborne Road, pouring petrol through the letterbox and dropping a petrol bomb through the window.

The fire claimed the lives of eight members of the same family.

Six-month-old Najeebah Nawaz; Aneesa Nawaz, two; Tayyaba Bootall, three; Ateeqa Nawaz, five; Rabiah Bootall, 10; Muhammed Ateeq-Ur-Rehman, 18; and Nafeesa Aziz aged 35 were all killed that night.

Zaib-U-Nisa, 54, died in hospital a week later.

In July 2003 three Huddersfield men, Shaied Iqbal, Shakiel Shazad Amir, and Nazar Hussain, were convicted for their part in the crime. Nazar Hussain has since been released on parole.

Shazad and Hussain were convicted of manslaughter while Iqbal was convicted of eight counts of murder.

Meanwhile Shahid Mohammed, who is suspected of being involved in the crime, is fighting extradition to the UK.

He has been on the run since May 2002.

He remains the only suspect not to have faced justice in connection with the tragedy and his whereabouts were unknown until 2015 when he was arrested in Pakistan .

Abdul Aziz Chishti, the father of the family, passed away. His body was to be buried in Pakistan alongside family members who died in the fire.

Paying tribute, his son Muhammad Shafique said: “In a world which is sadly sometimes filled with hate, my father inspired many people with hope - firstly as a teacher at school for many years in Pakistan and later as a teacher in various educational institutions and as an imam in a mosque here in the UK.

“In the dark years since the fatal arson attack he provided us and the local community with the strength to cope and a model way to behave which has been in stark contrast to the hate of those who perpetrated evil against us.

“All children are of course terribly sad at the passing of their parents. Ours is compounded by the fact that our beloved dad won’t be around to see the completion of our ongoing campaign for all the perpetrators of the arson attack against our family to be brought to justice.

“But in their memory, we will continue our efforts to bring whatever justice this world can provide.”

Today the family will gather in Osborne Road along with senior investigating officer Det Supt Nick Wallen to remember the victims and talk about the case.