The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

There’s relief for road users tonight – after four days of traffic chaos.

Northern Gas Networks (NGN) today (Tues) completed work to lay new gas pipes at Ravensthorpe – five days ahead of schedule.

Myrtle Road at its junction with North Road has been closed to traffic since Saturday (Feb 17) to allow NGN to carry out the work. The work was scheduled for completion by this coming Sunday.

The work was planned by NGN in conjunction with Kirklees Council to take place during the half-term holidays in an effort to reduce disruption. Ravensthorpe Junior School is on Myrtle Road.

However, the road closure meant major tailbacks on the main A644 while some bus users have been left confused because services using that route have been diverted for the duration of the work.

The 202 Huddersfield to Leeds Arriva service and the 205 Mirfield to Dewsbury service operated by Longstaff and running between Mirfield and Dewsbury are being diverted via Church Lane and Dunbottle Lane.

Mirfield town councillor James Taylor, who lives near the affected area, said it had been chaos for drivers and bus passengers alike.

Drivers were forced to take detours and were stuck in queues while bus passengers were unsure of the routes or where to catch their regular bus. “It’s a good job it’s half-term and quieter on the roads,” he said.

Chris Nevison, business operational leader for Northern Gas Networks, said: “Northern Gas Networks has invested more than £60,000 upgrading the ageing gas distribution network on Myrtle Road.

“The essential work has seen old metal gas mains replaced with modern plastic pipes that will ensure the continued safe and reliable supply of gas to customers in the area for years to come.

“To minimise the inconvenience caused to customers we partnered with Mirfield Taxis to provide free taxi services for residents living between North Road and Dunbottle Lane who may have had difficulties accessing public transport during the work.

“The project was successfully completed five days ahead of the schedule and the road will be returned to normal from 6pm this evening (Tuesday, Feb 20).

“We apologise for any inconvenience to residents and road users in the area while this work has been ongoing.”