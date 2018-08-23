Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Headmasters have paid tribute to youngsters’ hard work as pupils enjoyed another year of successful GCSE results.

This year marked a large step in the reform of the qualifications for 16-year-olds, with most subjects being graded on a new scale.

The days of A-E are gone with most subjects now marked using numbers from 1 to 9 – with nine being the highest mark possible.

The Department for Education has said a 9 is better than an old A* result, while a 7 equates to an A and a standard pass or C grade is now a 4.

Across the borough thousands of children proved they are rising stars, snapping up a host of grade 9s.

At Shelley College, Naomi Driver achieved an incredible nine grade 9s and one grade 8.

At Newsome High School the star pupil was Pola Glodek who achieved four grade 9s, three grade 8s and an A* in a subject that hasn’t been transferred to the new system.

Meanwhile, three pupils at Huddersfield Grammar School achieved a clean sweep of eight grade 9s – Yousuf Sajjad, Grace Douthwaite and Grace Phillips.

Only 732 pupils achieved grade 9 in seven or more exams across the whole country, with more girls than boys managing this feat.

(Image: DoE)

Shelley College principal, Dave Wadsworth, said: “It was amazing to see so many happy students, staff and parents reaping the rewards of three years’ hard work.

“We say to our students that there will be tears on GCSE results day, but let’s make sure they are tears of joy.

“That has certainly been the case, with maybe a little bit of relief thrown in for good measure!”

Newsome High School headteacher, Dean Watkin, said: “Despite yet more significant changes to the exams and qualifications framework nationally, Year 11 students have shown overall improvements in a number of areas compared to previous years.

“This year has also seen significant change including changes to the curriculum and a greater focus on progress.

“So I am delighted that the hard work of students and staff has been rewarded with this year’s results.”

Huddersfield Grammar Headmaster, Mike Seaton, said: “I am so proud of every single one of these talented, resilient, modest and kind young people.

“Whilst they deserve to celebrate such superb results, these qualities of character will ultimately determine their life chances and success.”

At Rastrick High School, pupil Francesca Barton achieved four grade 9s and seven other passes.

Headteacher, Steve Evans, said: ‘Very well done to our talented and hardworking students and staff. These results are a direct result of their commitment and dedication. I am proud of them all – and Rastrick’s best ever GCSE results.”

Overall, GCSE pass rates in England, Wales and Northern Ireland rose with 66.9% of entries awarded a pass up 0.5% on last year.



Clr Masood Ahmed, Kirklees Council's Cabinet member for learning and aspiration said: “Well done to the many hundreds of Kirklees students who have been rewarded for their hard work.

“Well done also to the schools in the region, who have shown a tremendous commitment in supporting young people to fulfil their potential. We are proud of you all.”

However, analysis by the Northern Powerhouse Partnership has found Yorkshire is lagging behind the south with the second worst levels of pupils getting grades 7 and above and grade 4 passes.

The North East had the lowest level of top grades while the West Midlands had the worst level of passes.

London was top for both measures.

Henri Murison, Director of Northern Powerhouse Partnership said: “Today’s results show a consistent gap between North and South, and for every young person who has achieved their potential too many of their classmates or those from nearby schools haven’t.

“The Budget and spending review together provide a clear opportunity for change.

“In the short term, we need to focus most on those children from the most disadvantaged homes who are in that position throughout their time at school using the remaining balance of the Northern Powerhouse schools fund.

“The numbers of these children are the reason the Northern Powerhouse is not fulfilling its potential – and alongside us as businesses the Department for Education needs to do more.

“To drive the North’s ambition we can, and must, do better, with reforming pupil premium to focus on long term disadvantage also the right thing to do for the country as a whole.”