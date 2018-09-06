Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man who sexually abused two boys over a 12-year period has been caged for 16 years.

Shaun Parkin, from Dewsbury , was locked up after pleading guilty to multiple charges of sexual abuse, including rape, of the young boys as young as 10. The NSPCC said he showed "no remorse" for his abhorrent crimes.

West Yorkshire Police said Parkin's crimes date back to 2005, when he sexually abused the two who were just 10 and 11 at the time. The abuse continued up until 2017, before he was subsequently arrested in December.

Judge Battye, at Leeds Crown Court , handed Parkin, 52, of Castle Crescent, a 13 year prison sentence on Monday for rape and sexual activity with a child. These charges were in connection to his first victim.

Parkin also received a five year sentence for the abuse of his second victim to be served consecutively. In total, he will serve 16 years and nine months.

He was also given a lifelong Sexual Harm Prevention Order and placed on the Sex Offenders Register for life.

DC Carolyne White, of Kirklees Child Safeguarding Unit, said: “We welcome the sentence handed down to Parkin for the abuse he inflicted on two vulnerable children.

“Parkin put his victims through a horrendous ordeal for so many years, he groomed them and used their vulnerabilities in order to abuse them. He has furthered their suffering by not admitting his guilt and forcing them to give evidence at court and reliving some truly terrible memories from their childhood.

“I would like to praise both victims for their courage and bravery throughout this entire judicial process and I hope that today’s sentence goes some way to start to give them some closure from their ordeals.

“In Kirklees, we have specialist teams of officers who work tirelessly to investigate crimes against children and I would encourage anyone who has any information about sexual offending against children to contact the police via 101 or independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

An NSPCC spokesman said: “Parkin has rightly faced justice for his despicable and sickening sexual abuse of vulnerable boys. He has shown no remorse for the effects his abuse would have had on them and we hope this sentence brings them some form of comfort.

“The NSPCC funds a number of therapeutic services such as Letting The Future In both in Bradford and Sheffield, which can help children who have been sexually abused move on with their lives. The children’s charity is also visiting primary schools across Yorkshire with its ‘Speak Out Stay Safe’ service, empowering children to protect themselves from abuse and to speak out if they ever experience it.”