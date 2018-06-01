Police have closed off part of Huddersfield Ring Road close to the Perry's Jaguar dealership amid reports of a stabbing incident.
Police officers are on the scene and part of the road, near the bottom of Bradford Road, has been cordoned off.
A witness told the Examiner that he had heard that a man had been stabbed or slashed and had been taken away in an ambulance.
He said there were three cars within the police cordon including a taxi.
Traffic is backing up in the area and drivers are warned of delays.
We have asked West Yorkshire Police for a statement and will have updates as soon as possible.
Police statement in full
We now have a statement from West Yorkshire Police - here it is in full.
“Police were called at 14:34 to Northgate in Huddersfield to reports of a man being stabbed.
Officers were deployed along with the ambulance service and found a male with minor injuries consistent with knife wounds.
There is currently a police cordon which is causing some disruption in the surrounding area.
Enquiries remain ongoing.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Huddersfield CID via 101 quoting crime reference number 13180264684 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”
Don't get caught in tailbacks
Here’s some pictures of the tailbacks in Bradford Road heading into town.
Traffic queues are building
It looks like there are long queues down Bradford Road heading into Huddersfield town centre. Drivers are turning around. Avoid if possible.
'Soaked in blood'
We’ve just spoken to a man in a van who saw what happened. The man said the taxi was at traffic lights on Southgate near Coral windows. As the lights turned green he saw a man get out of the back of the taxi and pull open the front passenger door and repeatedly stab a man in the front.
The victim managed to pull the door shut and the attacker ran off towards a nearby BMW, begging the driver to take him to hospital.
A car blocked in the BMW and the emergency services were called.
The man was described as being “soaked in blood” and appeared to have stab wounds to his legs and a deep, defensive wound to his thumb.
Update from our reporter at the scene
Diversions in place
A senior council highways officer, Ian Nicholson, is helping divert traffic as we approach rush hour. We’re told that traffic from Hillhouse Lane will be diverted onto Leeds Road for the foreseeable future as part of the Ring Road remains closed. It’s one to avoid.
'Man in taxi was stabbed'
Our reporter has spoken to a witness who says a taxi was stopped at traffic lights when a man got out of another car and repeatedly stabbed a man in the taxi. We’ll bring you more updates as soon as we get them.
Tweet from reporter on scene
This is the latest from our reporter Robert Sutcliffe. He says the focus seems to be on Fitzwilliam Street, which is the road that goes down towards Leeds Road between Coral Windows and the Home Town Chinese restaurant.
Ambulance on scene
There’s still an ambulance on the scene and lots of police activity.
The scene on Fitzwilliam Street
Reporter on the scene
Our reporter Robert Sutcliffe is on the scene. He says the police cordon is near the Home Town Chinese restaurant, and the part of the Ring Road heading towards the town centre is closed.
Pictures from the scene
We are hearing reports that someone has been stabbed or slashed and we are currently checking out what’s happened with the police.