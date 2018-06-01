Police have closed off part of Huddersfield Ring Road close to the Perry's Jaguar dealership amid reports of a stabbing incident.

Police officers are on the scene and part of the road, near the bottom of Bradford Road, has been cordoned off.

A witness told the Examiner that he had heard that a man had been stabbed or slashed and had been taken away in an ambulance.

He said there were three cars within the police cordon including a taxi.

Traffic is backing up in the area and drivers are warned of delays.

We have asked West Yorkshire Police for a statement and will have updates as soon as possible.

