A CARE home resident may be cautioned over damage caused to the property.

Alisha Wyatt was charged with criminal damage to a door, wardrobe and the fire alarm system.

The offence was said to have happened at Woodleigh Care Home in Leeds Road, Liversedge, on February 26.

Kirklees magistrates were told that the home cares for adults with learning difficulties and Wyatt is a resident there.

Magistrates agreed to a joint application by the CPS and the 26-year-old’s solicitor Sonia Kidd to adjourn the case.

This is so that police can consider offering Wyatt a conditional caution.

Prosecutor Vanessa Jones told magistrates: “The home looks after people with challenging behaviour and this has to be taken into consideration.”

Magistrates agreed to adjourn Wyatt’s case until April 3 so that an out of court disposal may be looked at.