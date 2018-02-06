The video will start in 8 Cancel

An area of Almondbury Bank remains sealed off this afternoon as officers investigate a shooting last night.

Officers were called to Old Bank Fold, Moldgreen, at around 11.45pm last night (Monday) after reports a firearm had been discharged.

Police believe a group of men were targeted in the attack and they are actively hunting those responsible.

It is believed no-one was injured.

Uniformed officers in a patrol car blocked the junction of Old Bank Fold sealing off around 10 houses.

One resident said: “I heard the police come out but didn’t know what had gone on. Everyone was phoning me to check I was alright saying there’s been a shooting and to find out what’s happened.

“Police asked if I saw anyone but the first I heard was when police turned up. They were everywhere.”

Officers in dark clothing carried out extensive searches of bushes which run alongside the row of houses.

Further police searches took place in nearby Sommerset Road which has a footpath to Wakefield Road and Old Bank Fold.

Det Insp Andy Farrell, of the Force Firearms Prevent Team, said it was targeted and none of the men involved have come forward.

He said: “Clearly any firearms discharge will cause some concern in the local community and I would like to reassure members of the public that we take all firearms incidents extremely seriously and have extensive enquiries underway to identify those involved.

“This appears to have been a targeted attack.

“At this time, the group of males that the firearm has been targeted at have not come forward to the police.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Firearms Prevent Team via 101, quoting log 2201 of 05/02. Information can also be given anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.