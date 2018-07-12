Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A mum was forced to push a pram carrying her one-year-old daughter into the road after mindless flytippers blocked the pavement.

Pedestrians were left walking in a busy road when access was completely blocked by an abandoned sofa and bags of waste in Sheepridge on Tuesday.

Mum-of-five Marie Gordge was on her way to pick up daughter Libby, 10, from Ashbrow Primary School with baby daughter Adaeze in tow.

But Marie, 38, was left lost for words when she came across the heap of waste dumped on the pavement on Ashbrow Road.

The full-time mum, who lives on Belle Vue Crescent, said: “I just thought how do they expect people to get past? It’s not safe.

“As there were two cars parked next to it, I had to push my daughter out into the road to get around. I thought, ‘how would someone in a wheelchair get around?’

“If you’re disabled, you’re going to have to try and get into road over the kerb, or have to wheel yourself backwards. It’s a busy road and unsafe.”

Marie and another neighbour contacted Kirklees Council to notify them of the flytipping. The council have been contacted for comment.

Meanwhile, a street in nearby Fartown has also been plagued by flytippers.

An unwanted sofa, bags of rubbish and even a TOILET have been left on Alder Street. Resident Manjit Singh said: “I’ve never seen such a disgusting mess. It’s dangerous to residents’ health and the environment.

“If the council can provide me a truck, I’ll volunteer to pick up the rubbish left on streets and take it to the tip.”