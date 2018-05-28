Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Residents have described their shock on hearing that a 16-year-old boy had been stabbed five times in an early morning attack.

People living on Fieldhouse Road, just off Leeds Road, woke on Monday morning to news that a Huddersfield youth had been attacked nearby.

The stabbing is thought to have happened near to the Dixon’s Milk Ices shop on Leeds Road just before 12.30am today (Monday).

One Fieldhouse Road resident said: “I saw the road had been blocked off by police tape but had no idea someone had been stabbed. It’s awful.”

Several people said they hadn’t noticed the police activity.

One man said: “We were sitting in the garden until the early hours but we didn’t hear or see anything.”

A neighbour said the area could be a “scary” place late at night but added that he hadn’t seen or heard any police activity.

Police said victim is recovering in hospital after being stabbed five times.

The 16-year-old youth was with a friend when there was a confrontation with two men near to Dixon’s Milk Ices on Leeds Road.

The boy, who is from Huddersfield, suffered stab wounds to his back and his left arm.

He is recovering from his injuries - which are not thought to be life threatening - in Leeds General Infirmary.

A spokesman for West Yorkshire Police said the stabbing took place in the vicinity of Fieldhouse Road just off Leeds Road.

It is believed the victim and his friend were walking from the Odeon cinema to McDonald’s when there was an altercation with two men.

The victim is thought to have jumped in to try to stop his friend being attacked but was then repeatedly stabbed.

The police spokesman added: “The injuries are not being treated as life threatening. No arrests have been made.”

Police are hunting two men described as being slim. One of the suspects was described as Asian and both were wearing tracksuit bottoms. One was carrying a knife.

The victim was initially believed to have suffered four stab wounds but was later found to have five injuries.

He has received stitches in his wounds and remains in hospital.