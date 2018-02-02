Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A pack of five heartless robbers who targeted pensioners in their own homes have had their “unduly lenient” sentences increased - after top judges warned criminals, “the elderly must be respected.”

Gerald McCann, 23, Larry McCann, 18, Martin Rooney, 18, Billy Rooney, 16, and 16-year-old Michael Rooney all played parts in a string of cruel and sometimes violent raids on pensioners in West Yorkshire last May.

A man with multiple sclerosis was knocked to the floor and robbed in his home in Batley during one of the robberies.

An 89-year old woman in Gomersal was pushed to the ground and manhandled in another.

And, in the worst offence, an 80-year-old man was repeatedly knocked about the head with a metal coffee pot by one of the raiders.

The five were all locked up at Leeds Crown Court last November .

Gerald McCann, of Mary Street, Wyke, Bradford, pleaded guilty to three robberies and having a mobile phone in prison and was jailed for eight years four months.

Larry McCann, of Mary Street Caravan Site, Laisterdyce, Bradford, admitted five robberies and was jailed for six years nine months.

Martin Rooney, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to four robberies and was locked up for five years four months.

Billy Rooney, of no fixed abode, was sentenced to four years four months detention after pleading guilty to five robberies.

Michael Rooney was sentenced to four years detention, after admitting five robberies.

All those sentences however were attacked as far too soft by Attorney General, Jeremy Wright QC, who referred the case to London’s Appeal Court.

Now Lord Justice Gross agreed that all their terms were too lenient and increased them, telling the robbers: “Targeting the elderly is despicable.”

The judge, sitting with Mr Justice Garnham and Judge Wendy Joseph QC upped Gerald McCann’s sentence to 10 years four months.

Larry McCann’s was increased to seven years eight months and Martin Rooney’s to six years six months.

Michael Rooney had his sentence upped to five years and Billy Rooney’s to five years three months.

The judge also lifted reporting restrictions, which up to now have prevented identification of Billy and Michael Rooney because of their youth.

Slamming the five, he told them: “As the sentencing judge said, the elderly deserve our respect.

“You showed them none. This offending was despicable. You offended as a group, as a pack.

“You targeted elderly people in their own homes.

“You knew the victims would be unable to put up much physical resistance and were likely to have expensive items of jewellery and cash in their homes.

“On any view, the sentences imposed were lenient for this offending. A significant increase is required.

“The elderly deserve respect and must be protected,” he concluded, upping all their sentences.

Some of the robbers, who watched the hearing via a videolink, held their head in their hands as the increased sentences were announced.

Speaking after the hearing, the Solicitor General said:

“This group of young men purposely set out to target vulnerable and elderly people. Many lives have been affected by their actions, and some of the victims no longer feel safe in their own homes. The Court’s decision to increase these sentences show that crimes of this nature will not be tolerated.”