Restaurants and retailers in West Yorkshire are among 145 businesses across the country which have been selling meat containing DNA from animals not listed on the labelling.

Figures from the Food Standards Agency found that, nationally, more than a fifth of meat sampled by local authorities in 2017 was contaminated by other DNA.

A BBC Freedom of Information request to the FSA revealed 73 of the contaminated samples came from retailers including three supermarkets.

Fifty came from restaurants, while 22 originated from manufacturing or food processing plants.

In West Yorkshire, the FOI data revealed:

One retailer sold 'goat meat' which contained meat from sheep - and none from goat.

A restaurant sold a 'ham and pineapple pizza' which contained turkey and not pig meat.

One retailer sold a 'lamb quarter pounder' containing only beef.

A retailer supplied 'lamb mince' which contained DNA of sheep and chicken.

One retailer supplied 'curried goat' which contained only sheep meat.

A restaurant sold 'lamb curry' meat from cow and none from sheep.

A retailer sold a 'lamb/mutton kebab' which contained lamb and beef.

One slaughterhouse supplied 'ostrich mince' which contained cow meat.

A Food Standards Agency spokesman said: "These figures are from Local Authorities who carry out sampling programmes which are designed to focus on specific food businesses types where meat substitution is more likely to occur.

“The number of unsatisfactory samples is a result of this targeted approach where businesses which don’t comply are sampled multiple times, and the figures are not representative of the wider food industry.

“Where problems are found, local authorities can consider appropriate action to protect customers and improve

compliance, which may include a formal warning or taking enforcement action such as prosecutions or cautions.”