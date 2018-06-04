Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Rapper Zeeno Shortz has been helping homeless people in Huddersfield during Ramadan offering food – and a free haircut.

Zeeno, an independent music artist from Huddersfield, founded the Everybody Eats project last summer which ran successfully.

The project is self-funded and supported by local restaurants and members of the community who volunteered their time to give back to others.

It provides free food and drink provided by local restaurants and businesses on every Friday throughout Ramadan for the homeless and less fortunate at the back of Tesco on Lord Street car park. The last night is this Friday (June 8).

Zeeno, 26, of Waterloo , said: “So far we have been able to feed dozens of people and on one of the Fridays when we did this all the food and drink was gone after just one hour of being set up.

“Also this year my barber, Gareth Wall from Tag Hair Design, supported the cause and gave out free haircuts to the homeless and less fortunate amongst us.

“The project is set up to provide support for our community, not only did people receive free food, drinks and haircuts, they also received real conversations which meant a lot to them.

“The project brings everybody together regardless of income, race, culture, job, male or female and this is what it’s about.

“Through sharing this story I want to inspire others to do more for our communities and also remind people to always be grateful for the lives we have because there is someone out there less fortunate than us.

“I also want to urge other restaurants, businesses and supermarkets to stop wasting food and end of the working day and give it to the people of our communities that are struggling to find their next meal.

“This Friday from 7pm-9pm will be the last one for this year so now’s your chance!”