Thousands of people are gearing up for a hugely popular car show which will feature cool and classic motors from Ladas to Mercedes.

Organisers are expecting around 5,000 people at The Northern Retro 2018 which is taking place at ‘Huddersfield International Airport’ – otherwise known as Crosland Moor Airfield – on Sunday, September 2 (10am-3pm)

The event is the third of its kind and will feature entertainment for children, dozens of retro vehicles, street food vendors, a bar and music all day from Stutter and Twitch Records.

Nick Lawton, one of the organisers, said up to 400 retro vehicles would be on show including cars, trucks, buses, BMXs and even Huddersfield-made David Brown tractors.

Mr Lawton’s own very distinctive Mercedes will be on show along with a “very cool Lada”, a rare turbo charged Mk1 Ford Fiesta XR2 and much more.

There will be a few surprises in store too.

“We will be revealing a young lad’s three-year restoration of his own car,” said Mr Lawton.

“Only three people know about it and nothing will be revealed until the day.”

He is expecting plenty of rare motors to turn up on the day.

“We never really know what’s going to turn up which makes it more interesting as year after year we seen even rarer stuff coming out of the woodwork. We’ve a couple of old fire engines coming and the David Brown tractor club. There will be some dragsters doing a ‘fire up’ which will be very loud.”

Entertainment for kids will include bouncy castles and go-karts.

* Tickets can be bought for £5 or £7 on the date. (£2 goes to charities). Tickets details can be found on The Northern Retro group page on Facebook.