Gender pay rates for some of Huddersfield’s biggest businesses have been revealed in new figures.

And they show that for several of the town’s biggest employers – including Kirklees Council and Calderdale & Huddersfield NHS Trust – women’s pay is significantly lower than pay for men.

UK organisations with more than 250 staff have been set a deadline of midnight on Wednesday to state the average difference between male and female employees.

The government has warned that companies failing to publish figures could face legal action.

Nationally, Ryanair has emerged as having one of the biggest pay gaps – a 71.8% difference between male and female employees.

High street chains KFC, Matalan, Starbucks, Costa, McDonald’s and Primark all reported no difference in what they paid their female and male staff.

Under the mandatory reporting, employers have to show the mean hourly rate and median hourly rate of pay for men and women.

The mean hourly rate is the average hourly wage across the entire organisation, so the mean gender pay gap measures the difference between women’s mean hourly wage and men’s mean hourly wage.

The median hourly rate is calculated by ranking all employees from the highest paid to the lowest paid and taking the hourly wage of the person in the middle – so the median gender pay gap is the difference between the hourly wage of the middle-paid woman and the middle-paid man.

Among leading employers in Huddersfield, Kirklees Council has reported that women’s mean hourly rate is 10.3% lower than men’s – so that when comparing mean hourly rates, women earn 90p for every £1 that men earn. Women’s median hourly rate is 16.3% lower than men’s – with women earning 84p for every £1 that men earn.

Others include:

At Calderdale & Huddersfield NHS: women’s mean hourly rate is 26.6% lower than men’s (73p for every £1 that men earn), women’s median hourly rate is 7.8% lower than men’s (92p for every £1 that men earn).

Community health provider Locala: women’s mean hourly rate is 30.6% lower than men’s (69p for every £1 that men earn), women’s median hourly rate is 19.2% lower than men’s (81p for every £1 that men earn).

The University of Huddersfield: women’s mean hourly rate is 19.5% lower than men’s (80p for every £1 that men earn), women’s median hourly rate is 16.2% lower than men’s (84p for every £1 that men earn).

Kirklees College: women’s mean hourly rate is 7.4% lower than men’s (93p for every £1 that men earn), women’s median hourly rate is 23.3% lower than men’s (77p for every £1 that men earn).

Greenhead College: women’s mean hourly rate is 24% lower than men’s (76p for every £1 that men earn), women’s median hourly rate is 40.2% lower than men’s (60p for every £1 that men earn).

Agrochemicals company Syngenta: women’s mean hourly rate is 11% lower than for men (89p for every £1 earned by men), women’s median hourly rate is 8.7% lower than men’s (91p for every £1 that men earn).

Discount retailer Poundstretcher: women’s mean hourly rate is 13.9% lower than men’s (86p for every £1 that men earn), median hourly rates are the same for men and women.

Womenswear retailer Bonmarche: women’s mean hourly rate is 28.6% lower than men’s (71p for every £1 that men earn. Median hourly rates are the same for men and women.

Financial services group LV=: women’s mean hourly rate is 27.6% lower than men’s (72p for every £1 that men earn), women’s median hourly rate is 23.5% lower than men’s (76p for every £1 that men earn).

A spokesperson for Kirklees Council, where women make up 71% of its 7,733 employees, said its grades covered a range of roles from operational such as cleaning, home care, refuse collection and business support to senior management.

The spokesperson said: “Grades vary according to the level of responsibility that employees have. In the lower quartile, the council has introduced a Kirklees Living Wage.

“All grades have a set pay range. Subject to satisfactory performance, employees are expected to move through the pay range for their grade. Therefore the longer period of time that someone has been in a grade the more we would expect them to earn irrespective of their gender.”

A spokesperson for Kirklees College said the college was “fully committed to the principles of equality, diversity and inclusion in both education and employment” and was dedicated to advancing equality of opportunity and ensuring the fair treatment of its workforce.

The spokesperson said: “Our gender pay gap report reflects a disproportionate number of females in more manual, and therefore lower paid roles, despite a fair representation of both females and males in senior management positions. It must be noted that male and female employees receive the same rate of remuneration for the same roles.

“Whilst the college does and will continue to make available progression opportunities to all staff, identifying the need for positive action as appropriate, we acknowledge due to external socio-economic factors, males are under-represented in these posts.

“As such, we have identified a number of actions to tackle this imbalance and raise awareness of the existing programmes and initiatives available at college to nurture and create further opportunities for our workforce.”