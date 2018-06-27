Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The family of a 11-year-old boy whose “pride and joy” off-road motorbike was stolen have put up a £400 reward to get it back.

Cameron Boylan was left distraught after his KTM 85cc machine was taken from his dad’s garden in Lowerhouses despite it being locked to a metal fence.

The bike, which had cost £2,700, had been a present from his parents for his birthday last summer.

His dad, Dale Myers, is appealing for information to catch the thief and get the bike back.

“He’s only ridden it five times in the 10 months that he has had it,” said Dale.

“It was his pride and joy. He used it on off-road tracks with friends in Wakefield. I had to pick him up from school and tell him it had been taken - he was devastated.

“I have never been as upset in my life, especially seeing my lad so upset. It’s disgusting.”

Dale, who is urging other bike owners to take extra security precautions, believes the 2017 motorbike was taken from his garden on Lowerhouses Lane in the early hours of Monday morning.

Cameron’s grandparents have put up a £400 reward for information which leads to the return of the KTM.

West Yorkshire Police have been informed of the theft.

In 2016 the Examiner revealed that over 400 motorbikes, scooters and mopeds had been stolen in Huddersfield in just three years.

A total of 439 motorcycles disappeared between 2013 and 2015. Only around 40% were recovered.