A woman was thrown from her horse after it was spooked by a herd of cows and bolted over a nearby wall.

The accident happened on an isolated bridleway in Greetland yesterday when the horse was panicked by cattle in an adjacent field.

Yorkshire Ambulance Service were called to help the woman who suffered potential back injuries. They were assisted in the evacuation of the casualty by 15 team members from Calder Valley Search and Rescue (CVSRT) and one from Upper Wharfedale Fell Rescue Association (UWFRA).

Despite the warm weather, the injured rider became cold so emergency services wrapped her up to help raise her body temperature.

To ensure her comfort she was placed on a vacuum mattress before being carried on a stretcher to a waiting ambulance at a nearby farm.

The casualty’s mother later thanked the emergency services for their help, calling them “heroes”.

It is thought both rider and horse escaped without serious injuries.