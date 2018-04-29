Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Talk about getting in some overtime.

Two directors of Huddersfield solicitors Ridley & Hall are celebrating the firm’s 90th anniversary and raising cash for charity – by agreeing to spend 90 hours at its town centre premises.

Adam Fletcher, director and head of the Huddersfield office, and finance director Anthony Elston will arrive for work at the Market Street offices as usual this morning (Monday) and will not leave the building until 90 hours later at 6pm on Wednesday (May 2).

It’s part of the firm’s bid to raise at least £9,090.90 during its 90th anniversary year for Kirkwood Hospice at Dalton.

Adam said: “Neither of us are well known for our marathon running or skydiving and after joining the Big Sleep Out at the John Smiths Stadium recently, we are also not convinced that we are good at sleeping either!

“A serious discussion was had about chargeable hours and lock-up which somehow brought together 90 hours and a lock-in instead!”

He said: “The office building used to be the Queen’s Hotel but – after an extensive search – we have not found any remaining beds and definitely no room service, so we will have to be self-sufficient.”

The intrepid duo will celebrate upon their release with a meal at the ground floor Trattoria Domenico when there will also be an auction to help with the fundraising.

Tickets priced £25 can be booked at www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/im-a-director-get-me-out-of-here-90-hours-lock-in-dinner-tickets-44330038338 while a JustGiving page has also been set up for donations.