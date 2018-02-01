Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Motorists in North Kirklees are being warned that major roads will be closed during resurfacing works in the coming weeks.

Kirklees Council is starting two projects in February at busy junctions on A-roads in Dewsbury and Cleckheaton .

Potential disruption will occur when roads contractors begin six weeks of work at the A652 Bradford Road on Sunday evening.

A complete closure of the main road will be in place at the junction with Dewsbury ring road, as well as a lane closure on the ring road.

The work is taking place on Sundays only, with the road closed between 4.30pm and 11pm.

On weekdays and Saturdays the road and services will remain open and run as usual.

The resurfacing will go as far north as Lower Peel Street and is expected to be completed by Sunday, March 11, weather permitting.

During the closure, residents will be able to access homes and businesses located along the route as pedestrian access will remain open during the works.

Meanwhile, in Cleckheaton a project to resurface the junction of two major A-roads will begin on the evening of Monday, February 12 for three weeks.

Contractors will begin working at the crossing of the A638 Dewsbury Road and the A643 St Peg Lane from 7pm.

Most of the work is to take place between 7pm and midnight on weekdays for a period of three weeks.

The works will require the closure of a section of the A643 between Westgate/Parkside and St Peg Lane.

The A638 Dewsbury /Bradford Road will remain open, however traffic will be managed with temporary two-way traffic light signals.

Before the resurfacing starts there will be some footway and drainage works in preparation.

Traffic management will be in place during construction hours only, however residents will be able to access homes and businesses located along both road as pedestrian access will remain open during the works.

Three bus services will divert their routes during the works to avoid the closures; the 252, 253, and the 255 will not stop between A643 Westgate, Cleckheaton and A643 Spen Lane, Gomersal during construction hours.

The bus stops and bus station will be served as normal when the works aren’t taking place.

Further information is available by contacting Highways Customer Care on 01484 414700, or emailing Highways.ROSS@kirklees.gov.uk