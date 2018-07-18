There are road closures in place and trains have been halted due to concern for a man on a railway bridge.
West Yorkshire Police were called at 13:18 today (18 July) to a concern for safety of a man on a bridge.
Officers are currently on Church Street in Paddock and there are road closures and traffic diversions in place.
National Rail say there are delays on the trains as a result, estimated until 4.15pm currently.
Where to get help if you're struggling
You don't have to suffer in silence if you're struggling with your mental health. Here are some groups you can contact when you need help.
Samaritans: Phone 116 123, 24 hours a day, or email jo@samaritans.org, in confidence
Childline: Phone 0800 1111. Calls are free and won't show up on your bill
PAPYRUS: A voluntary organisation supporting suicidal teens and young adults. Phone 0800 068 4141
Depression Alliance: A charity for people with depression. No helpline but offers useful resources and links to other information
Students Against Depression: A website for students who are depressed, have low mood, or are suicidal. Click here to visit
Bullying UK: A website for both children and adults affected by bullying. Click here
Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM): For young men who are feeling unhappy. Has a website and a helpline: 0800 58 58 58
Man talked down by emergency services
Emergency services talk man down from bridge over Paddock rail line.
Train disruption continues
National Rail add:
“Following a trespasser on the railway between Huddersfield and Slaithwaite, all lines have now reopened. Disruption to journeys between Huddersfield and Stalybridge may continue.
Train services may be cancelled, delayed or revised. Disruption is expected until 16:15.
Update from police
WYP have updated their statement to say:
The man is now down safely and the roads have been reopened.
Statement from Police
West Yorkshire Police say
Help is available
Map of area affected
Delays on the trains
National Rail say due to the incident over the “railway between Huddersfield and Slaithwaite is causing disruption to journeys between Huddersfield and Stalybridge”
They say train services may be cancelled, delayed or revised and disruption is expected until 16:15.
Incident in Paddock
Police have confirmed there is an incident in Paddock.