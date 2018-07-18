There are road closures in place and trains have been halted due to concern for a man on a railway bridge.

West Yorkshire Police were called at 13:18 today (18 July) to a concern for safety of a man on a bridge.

Officers are currently on Church Street in Paddock and there are road closures and traffic diversions in place.

National Rail say there are delays on the trains as a result, estimated until 4.15pm currently.

