We have received reports of a serious crash in Mirfield

We’re told that it’s happened at the junction of Sunny Bank Road near the junction of Sunny Bank Avenue.

All three emergency services are in attendance.

One person was trapped and has been taken to hospital.

Drivers are being told to turn back.

Traffic is building in the area already and delays are back to Cooper Bridge.

This is a breaking news story and we will bring you the latest updates, including travel reports, as and when we get them.

