We have received reports of a serious crash in Mirfield
We’re told that it’s happened at the junction of Sunny Bank Road near the junction of Sunny Bank Avenue.
All three emergency services are in attendance.
One person was trapped and has been taken to hospital.
Drivers are being told to turn back.
Traffic is building in the area already and delays are back to Cooper Bridge.
This is a breaking news story and we will bring you the latest updates, including travel reports, as and when we get them.
Report from the scene
Our reporter, Andrew Robinson, is at the scene of the Mirfield crash and he sent us this update:
Report from fire service
West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service says two of their appliances attended the crash.
It happened at 2.26pm on Sunny Bank Road, Mirfield.
It involved two cars and one person was trapped.
They say:
Road Traffic Collision involving 1 car with 1 casualty trapped within the vehicle.
Casualty was extricated by fire service and handed over to paramedics on scene.
Appliances from Mirfield and Cleckheaton attended.
Red means stop!
This map shows how busy the area is, red means at a standstill:
Queuing traffic
Traffic is building in the Mirfield area already.
Our travel service, Inrix, says there’s queueing traffic on A62 Leeds Road Westbound at A644 Wakefield Road (Cooper Bridge Roundabout).
Travel time is six minutes longer than usual.
Map of the area
Sunny Bank Road is a busy road from Cooper Bridge towards north Kirklees.
Here’s a map of the area:
Reports of serious crash
Clr Martyn Bolt has called us to say traffic is being diverted away from Sunny Bank Road in Mirfield due to a serious crash.
He says all three emergency services - police, fire and ambulance - are in attendance.