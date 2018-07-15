Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Part of the M62 near Huddersfield will be shut this week for roadworks.

The overnight closure between Ainley Top and Outlane is just one of a series of works taking place on the motorway in the coming days.

The westbound carriageway from junction 24 at Ainley Top to junction 23 at Outlane will be fully closed overnight for three nights from Wednesday (July 18) for carriageway repairs.

The closure will take place between 8pm and 6am and drivers will be able to follow clearly-signed diversion routes.

On the M62 at junction 27 at Gildersome, the eastbound entry slip road will be fully closed overnight on Monday (July 16) for technology work. The closure will take place from 8pm to 6am and drivers will be able to follow diversion routes.

On Tuesday (July 17) the westbound entry slip road at junction 26 at Chain Bar will be shut for technology work.

On the following night the eastbound entry slip road there will be fully closed, again for technology work.

The closures will take place from 8pm to 6am with diversions set up.

Further along the M62 at junction 30 to junction 31 at Normanton both carriageways will be closed overnight on Friday (July 20) for carriageway repairs.