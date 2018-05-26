Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Roadworks are to shut parts of the M62 overnight.

The westbound carriageway will be fully closed between the slip roads at junction 27 at Gildersome overnight for three nights from this Tuesday, May 29 for barrier work. The closures will take place between 8pm and 6am and drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion routes.

On the M621 junction 1 Beeston to junction 7 Stourton the anticlockwise carriageway will be fully closed overnight for four nights from Tuesday. The clockwise and anticlockwise will be in narrow lanes with a 30mph speed restriction until June so a concrete barrier can be installed.

And on the M1 near Huddersfield at junctions 37 and 38 the northbound and southbound carriageway will be fully closed overnight for two nights from Saturday, June 2 June for overhead cable work. The closure will take place between 8pm and 6am and diversions will be in place.